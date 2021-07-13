Turns out, Venus (almost) has tectonic plates
Underneath Venus’ acid clouds and crushing atmospheric pressure lies a rocky surface studded with geological mysteries. Sometimes called Earth’s “sister planet” because it’s a similar size with a similar iron core, molten mantle and rocky crust, there’s evidence that Venus was once a watery world like ours, and maybe even had life (or maybe not). But now it’s a 900-degree Fahrenheit hellscape in an atmosphere choked by carbon dioxide and sulfuric acid.astronomy.com
