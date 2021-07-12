Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lolo, MT

Lolo Creek Fire now part of the Granite Pass Fire Complex

By Peter Christian
Posted by 
1240 KLYQ
1240 KLYQ
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Firefighting officials have combined three smaller fires that are actually burning towards each other into one new complex, according to Fire Information Officer Kate Jerman. “There's the Shotgun Fire, which is located approximately seven miles north of Powell Junction,” said Jerman. “It's burning on the Powell Ranger District over in Idaho. Then, there's the BM Hill Fire which originated on the Powell Ranger District as well. But since then it has moved over into the Montana side onto the Missoula Ranger District. And there's the Lolo Creek Fire, which originated on the Missoula Ranger District about a mile and a half northeast of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center. So all three of these fires are being managed under the Granite Pass Fire Complex.”

klyq.com

Comments / 0

1240 KLYQ

1240 KLYQ

Missoula, MT
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

KLYQ is Hamilton’s News/Talk —your source for Bitterroot Valley News, Weather and Sports, on-air and online

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lolo, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Lolo, MT
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
County
Missoula County, MT
State
Idaho State
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Missoula County, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creek Fire#Fire Protection#Firefighters#Fire Information#Hotshot#The Granite Pass Complex#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Hamilton, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Smoke Chokes Valley From Storm Creek Fire

As you drive north on US 93 through the valley, you notice a little less smoke, especially as you reach Lolo and Missoula. The reason is most of the smoke in the mid-valley is coming from the 9,500-acre Storm Creek Fire just over the border in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness in Idaho. That fire is approaching the Bitterroot National Forest.
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Unexpected Jet Fuel Shortage Severely Hurts Montana Firefighting Efforts

We've been dealing with a lot of shortages over the course of the past 18 or so months thanks to the pandemic. Some - like toilet paper - were pretty obvious and had a clear impact on people's lives. But others were shortages of things that the average person might not think about all that much, and as a result, might not realize what's being affected. We just talked about the foam shortage that's hitting Montana and causing delivery delays for things like furniture, and now it looks like there's another shortage that's having a significant impact: jet fuel.
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Huge World Record Paddlefish Caught in Montana With Bow and Arrow

From KC of the Montana Outdoor Radio Show (Saturdays at 6am on KLYQ):. Fishing has been pretty slow for me this year. I have not had much success landing fish. Yet, Montana has seen multiple state records broken this year. Back in May, the Montana state record walleye was caught on Holter Lake near Helena, and weighed 18.02 pounds. In March, a new state record longnose sucker was caught, weighing 3.42 pounds. In April, a Billings man broke the Montana state record for largemouth bass, with a catch weighing 9.6 pounds. And, lets not forget the enormous Montana state record brown trout, caught near Conrad, that weighed a whopping 32.43 pounds.
Idaho StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Idaho’s Storm Creek Fire Continues Growing

The 6,183-acre Storm Creek Fire is now part of the Storm Theatre Complex of 21 backcountry fires In Idaho under the management of a Type 1 Forest Service Incident Management team. The Storm Creek blaze is the largest of those fires and is the closest to the Bitterroot Valley. Also in Idaho, south of that complex is the Dixie-Jumbo Fire, about 37,000 acres, south of Grangeville, Idaho, on the western edge of the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness.
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

More Swimmer’s Itch and Harmful Algae Bloom in Montana Waters

If you have spent any time recently in a Montana lake or pond, you know how warm that water feels, even early in the morning. As is often the case, that warmer water increases the likelihood of creepy things wanting to find their way in or on you. Close to home I have experienced this over the years in Frenchtown Pond, where, if I don't wear my waders while out on my float tube, I will come back to shore and soon notice "the itch."
Hamilton, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Stolen Plane Lands on Highway 93 near Hamilton

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton has arrested two adults from the Helena area after an abandoned aircraft was found on Highway 93 near Lick Creek, south of Hamilton. Holton said a local resident helped to locate and identify three persons who were on the plane on Sunday and who were apprehended at a Hamilton area motel.
Victor, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Friday Night Was Worst Air Quality Yet In Bitterroot

As the Storm Creek Fire jumped in size about 1,000 acres Friday, the resulting smoke flowed into the middle of the Bitterroot Valley, causing the Hamilton Air Monitor to dip down into the "Unhealthy" level for most of the night until early Saturday morning, July 24. Then, the levels quickly moved back into the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" and "Moderate."
Hamilton, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

‘Shakespeare In The Parks’ Is Inside – Away From Smoke

Instead of a warm evening under the trees at Sapphire Lutheran Homes' Large Lawn, Montana Shakespeare In The Parks avoided the thick wildfire smoke and has moved their Hamilton performances indoors this week. The stage for Tuesday night's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and Wednesday's "Cymbeline" has been set up in...
Idaho StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Idaho Fires Deliver The Smoke to Bitterroot

Wednesday night, the 3,500-acre Storm Creek Fire sent an extra helping of smoke into the Victor area of the Bitterroot Valley. Residents thought there was a fire close by. The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office checked with forest officials and reported the smoke was from the Storm Creek Fire, the largest fire in the Powell Ranger District in the Selway-Bitterroot.
Seeley Lake, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Seeley Lake Residents Lose Homes in Tragic House Fires Thursday

Broken hearts and broken dreams were evident yesterday (Thursday) afternoon in Seeley Lake. I had a call scheduled at 4:00 p.m. yesterday with an acquaintance of mine, Terry Antonich, who owns Seeley Lake Rent-All. Terry had to miss that call, as right across the street from his in-town shop, firefighters from the Seeley Lake Rural Fire District were dealing with a structure fire on Juniper Drive. Multiple structures were involved and community members in the neighborhood were trying to do their part working to keep the flames from spreading using their garden hoses. Other fire districts also sent crews and resources to battle the blaze.
Polson, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

City of Polson Declares a Water Emergency

The City of Polson has declared a water emergency, prohibiting watering of lawns and the washing of cars. KGVO spoke to City manager Ed Meece on Monday afternoon. “The city of Polson draws our municipal water from seven sub ground aquifers,” said Meece. “Those aquifers and those wells have been under an extraordinary amount of demand in the last two to three weeks. We have actually been on an odd and even watering schedule for residential watering during that time however, this past weekend, several of our water tanks hit a critically low reserve and so we began a process of water restrictions on Saturday afternoon, prohibiting all lawn watering, vehicle washing and any other type of excess water usage.”
Missoula, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Two Aggressive Black Bears Recently Euthanized Near Missoula

After relocation efforts failed and there were more signs of dangerous behavior, wildlife management specialists felt there were no other options. Associated Press tells us that two black bears have been euthanized in separate incidents near Missoula this month, most recently this past weekend in the Rattlesnake area. Even though berries are starting to ripen so there is a natural food source more readily available, the temptations to score much tastier goodies may be too much for some bears.
Montana StatePosted by
1240 KLYQ

Gianforte Provides Montana Fire Update to U.S. House Committee

On Thursday, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte provided a wildfire update to a U.S. House of Representatives Natural Resources Committee Wildfire Forum about ‘Preventing Catastrophic Wildfires and Restoring Forest Health and Resiliency’. “As we meet this morning, Montana currently has 18 large scale fires burning at this moment across our landscape,”...
Missoula, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

8 More Lives? Missoula Fire Department Uses Jaws of Life to Save Kitten

If it's been a rough week - here's your feel good story to send you into the weekend on a happy note. Cats are mischievous. They're always exploring and it seems like they always find a way to end up where they don't belong. Kind of like young kids - you tell them not to do something and it's pretty much a given that they're going to end up doing it. The same seems to be true with cats.....if there's a place they're not supposed to go.....they'll wind up there before it's all said and done. With that being said, how this little feline ended up where it did is a mystery. I hope it wasn't a situation of someone abandoning it in an unfortunate spot - I'm just going to assume the old saying is true and curiosity got the best of the cat.
Missoula, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

UM Offers Free Shuttle Buses for Clark Fork River Floaters

There will be far fewer parking hassles for Clark Fork river floaters starting Thursday, thanks to a partnership between the University of Montana, Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the Downtown Partnership, the Mountain Line and the City of Missoula. ASUM Director of Transportation Jordan Hess spoke to KGVO News on Wednesday...
PoliticsPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Montana Rivers Becoming Too Low and Too Hot for Fish

The continuing drought and the early fire season continue to cause major restrictions throughout Montana. In Western Montana, Stage 2 fire restrictions have been put on most lands, including, most recently, on those of the Bureau of Land Management. But, starting in southwest Montana and on into eastern Montana, it's the rivers that are, literally, taking the heat.
Missoula, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Upcoming Fireworks Night With Missoula PaddleHeads Postponed

Well, file this one under the "that's a bummer" category. The Missoula PaddleHeads announced today that they'll postpone the upcoming fireworks night that was scheduled for July 30. Does it make sense to postpone with the dry weather and the risk of fires at a heightened level? Yep. But that doesn't mean we have to be happy about it - we love fireworks night!

Comments / 0

Community Policy