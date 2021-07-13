Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Bellator 262 Loses Linton Vassell-Marcelo Golm Heavyweight Bout Due to Injury

By Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellator 262 is down one fight following the cancellation of a proposed heavyweight clash between Linton Vassell and Marcelo Golm. The California-based promotion announced that the bout was scrapped due to an undisclosed injury to one of the competitors. As a result, a bantamweight scrap pitting Matheus Mattos against Cee Jay Hamilton has been promoted to the main card. Additionally, a lightweight showdown between Charlie Campbell and Nick Giulietti has been added to the preliminary draw.

www.sherdog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergei Kharitonov
Person
Ronny Markes
Person
Charlie Campbell
Person
Linton Vassell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pluto Tv#Combat#Showtime Sports Youtube#Pluto Tv#Englishman#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz Allegedly ‘Scary’ Street Fighting Leaks

Firas Zahabi recently opened up on UFC star Nate Diaz stating that he does not really lose fights, rather he just runs out of time. Diaz, who has record of 20-13 in MMA and 15-11 in UFC had previously showcased a great performance when he was able to pulloff an incredible comeback against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 earlier this month. Manny Pacquiao Reveals If Spence Fight Is Canceled.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Nate Diaz Replacing Colby Covington After ‘Humiliating’ Claim?

Kamaru Usman‘s manager, Ali Abdelaziz believes tha Nate Diaz should be the one to get the opportunity to fight for the title next. He often makes controversial remarks and now once again he made the headlines. Kamaru Usman says Nate Diaz should get the chance instead of Colby Covington. In...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Sends Bold Message To TJ Dillashaw

UFC Vegas 32 featured a thrilling and competitive main event matchup as TJ Dillashaw defeated Cory Sandhagen in what was a close and grueling fight. While TJ Dillashaw has been criticized prior to the fight due to a drug scandal, which he admitted to, he did get the hard-fought win by going the distance against his former partner. This big name stated that Dillashaw should be facing jail time. Credit to SportsKeeda.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Reveals Sad Truth About TJ Dillashaw Fight

TJ Dillishaw defeated Cory Sandhagen in a split decision at UFC Vegas 32. Khabib Nurmagomedov tweeted that Dillishaw was the loser of the fight, “I think Sandhagen 3:2. Because of damage.”. Khabib then said, “Yan vs TJ 2022 in Russia.” He added, “But anyway Sanhagen is a real deal. He...
UFCTMZ.com

UFC's TJ Dillashaw Reveals Disgusting Gash After Big Comeback Fight

WARNING: This is NOT breakfast material ... so finish your eggs and toast now before we get into it. UFC star TJ Dillashaw is showing off the WILD cut he suffered during his return to the Octagon on Saturday ... and it's pretty damn gross. Of course, TJ hadn't fought...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Tyson Fury ‘Knocked Out’ Before Wilder Fight

Coach Malik Scott views the delay for his fighter Deontay Wilder’s trilogy match against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury as a positive because it now gives them more time to prepare for the fight on October 9th. Interestingly, Malik doesn’t believe Fury’s COVID-19 excuse for why he couldn’t face the...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Crazy Message’ To Joe Rogan Leaks

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Paige VanZant ‘Gown’ Photo Revealed After Hacking

The current bare-knuckle and former UFC fighter Paige VanZant recently took to her Instagram story section and claimed that her TikTok account was hacked. She went on to claim it following her loss to Rachael Ostovich on Friday at BKFC 19. However, she went on to assure that her fansite is fine. She also posted a photo in which she donned a gorgeous gown.
UFCMMAmania.com

Video: Hector Lombard gets in ‘clown’ Tyron Woodley’s face at Bare Knuckle FC 19

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran and former Bellator MMA champ, Hector Lombard — a current bareknuckle belt holder — got into another heated confrontation at the latest BKFC 19 event, just weeks after kicking off a brawl at BKFC 18. This time the person he was beefing with was much more recognizable: former UFC Welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

TJ Dillashaw ‘Banned’ From Major UFC Show

T.J. Dillashaw will not be making any kind of return to UFC Unfiltered anytime soon as he has been all but labeled an outcast as Matt Sera made it totally clear that he wants nothing at all to do with Dillashaw. This is big. Dustin Poirier Reveals Murder Threat Against Daughter.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Colby Covington Reveals ‘Drug Abuser’ At UFC Vegas 32

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington recently stated that TJ Dillashaw will suffer a loss against Cory Sandhagen at this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 32 event. Dillashaw is set to return from a 30-month layoff this to face Sandhagen in a potential No. 1 contender bout in 135lbs division. Dillashaw never lost his belt and had to relinquish when he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. TJ Dillashaw ‘Banned’ From Major UFC Show.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Apparently Injured On Tonight’s RAW

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya apparently suffered a leg injury during tonight’s RAW. RAW featured a non-title match with Natalya and Tamina facing Eva Marie and Doudrop, who were competing to earn a future title shot. Natalya was wrestling Doudrop at one point, going at it and tangling with each other, when Natalya appeared to suffer a right leg injury on a roll-over, or possibly one of the stomps from Doudrop.
WWEchatsports.com

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, Wife Show Off Smokin' Hot Beach Bods In Miami

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns knows exactly how to prep for a huge match against John Cena at SummerSlam -- hitting the beach with his smokin' hot wife in Miami!!!. Of course, the wrestling legend called out RR just last week ... saying he's coming for the Universal championship belt next month.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tyron Woodley Accused Of Big Name UFC Affair

Hector Lombard recently had a high-voltage staredown with Tyron Woodley at BKFC 19 event. Lombard and Woodley both were witnessed ringside at Friday’s event in Tampa, FL. They have a history as they previously were teammates at American Top Team. They’ve both lauded most of their affiliation with the gym over the years, but apparently there’s still some bad blood at least from Lombard’s side. Stipe Miocic Leaving UFC For New Company?
WWE411mania.com

Identity of Jinder Mahal’s Attorney From WWE Raw Revealed

Jinder Mahal brought out an attorney on tonight’s WWE Raw, and the lawyer’s identity has been revealed. Monday night’s show saw Mahal get in the mic ahead of Veer’s match with Drew McIntyre and say he would sue McIntyre if he didn’t apologize for destroying Shanky with a chair on last week’s show. He brought out his lawyer, and McIntyre refused to apologize and in fact got DQ’d when he used a chair in a Claymore Kick against Veer.
UFCSherdog

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler to Be Five-Round, Non-Title Bout at UFC 266

Nick Diaz has signed on the dotted line to lock horns with Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. UFC president Dana White confirmed to Yahoo Sports that the previously targeted welterweight bout is nearly official for the Sept. 25 event. Lawler hasn’t yet signed a contract but the bout is expected to be finalized soon. Additionally, the matchup will be a five-round non-title affair, the second in the history of the Las Vegas-based promotion. The first such fight occurred at UFC 263, when Leon Edwards defeated Nate Diaz in a five-round verdict on June 12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy