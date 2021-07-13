Bellator 262 Loses Linton Vassell-Marcelo Golm Heavyweight Bout Due to Injury
Bellator 262 is down one fight following the cancellation of a proposed heavyweight clash between Linton Vassell and Marcelo Golm. The California-based promotion announced that the bout was scrapped due to an undisclosed injury to one of the competitors. As a result, a bantamweight scrap pitting Matheus Mattos against Cee Jay Hamilton has been promoted to the main card. Additionally, a lightweight showdown between Charlie Campbell and Nick Giulietti has been added to the preliminary draw.www.sherdog.com
