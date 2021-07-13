People on the Move
Derek Jess has been promoted to Senior Wealth Manager at Plancorp. Derek joined Plancorp in 2018. As a Senior Wealth Manager, Derek helps clients with high income and complex needs navigate through all stages of life. He has developed specializations in financial planning for college-bound families and corporate executives with equity-based and deferred compensation plans. Derek holds a B.A. in Communications Studies and a M.S. in Personal Financial Planning.www.bizjournals.com
