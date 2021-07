Honors students learn about Basque history and culture in Spain. Honors nursing major Nora Tracey experienced two roller coaster rides this year. The first was the roller coaster of plans and emotions, as she waited to find out whether the Honors College’s study abroad program in San Sebastian, Spain, would be given the green light. After months of uncertainty because of the pandemic, Europe lifted most restrictions on vaccinated American travelers, and the program was given the go-ahead.