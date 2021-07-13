Nina Tsur of New Milford Selected for Transformative Public Art Project in Oradell
(BERGEN COUNTY, NJ) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's ArtsBergen initiative has announced artist Nina Tsur of New Milford has been selected to beautify and transform the Borough of Oradell's Walter Schirra Park with originally designed and positioned asphalt decals on the ground. The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) is a not-for-profit organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey.www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0