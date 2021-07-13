The American Society of Biomechanics Honors Peter Weyand with Hay Award
DALLAS (SMU) – Renowned SMU human speed expert Peter Weyand will receive the Jim Hay Memorial Award for Research in Sports and Exercise from the American Society of Biomechanics during its annual conference in August. The award recognizes “originality, quality, and depth of biomechanics research that addresses fundamental research questions relevant to extraordinary demands imposed in sport and exercise.”www.smu.edu
