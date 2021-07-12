Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Haven, MI

Oh My. South Haven Favorite Clementine’s Is Closing on Sundays

By Bobby Guy
Posted by 
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Unprecedented in its 40-year history, South Haven's go-to spot will be closed on Sundays. They are losing the same battle every restaurant is fighting right now. The Coronavirus pandemic may be "over," but the repercussions are still being felt. Now, businesses are closing not because of state mandates, but because of a shortage of workers. A pause is better than a permanent closure, but things are not "back to normal."

wkfr.com

Comments / 0

103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
State
California State
South Haven, MI
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
South Haven, MI
Lifestyle
City
South Haven, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
South Haven, MI
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Economy#Labor Day#Food Drink#Great Decision#Wallethub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Watch These Kayakers Go Over Tahquamenon Falls in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Since it is Thursday and the tradition of Throwback Thursday is always fun I wanted to share with you some videos that I just saw for the first time that blew my mind. We’ve all heard the stories of people going over Niagara Falls in a barrel but we have plenty of our own waterfalls here in Michigan. The videos I came across the other day were back from a few years ago, and it’s crazy I’m just now seeing these for the first time.
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Where Was Michigan’s First Drive-In Restaurant?

Oh yeah, we've talked about drive-ins before. And where to get the best burgers in the state. But curiosity finally got to me and I wouldn't be satisfied until I located where Michigan's very first drive-in restaurant used to be. What was the one that started it all? Who was...
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Battle Creek Restaurant Torn Down

It’s been more than six months since a popular Battle Creek restaurant caught fire, and Hogzilla BBQ Smokehouse has been closed since then. Today, the old building at 889 West Columbia Avenue was knocked down and a Remax for sale sign is reported to be visible on the lot. Back...
Orange County, FLPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Disney Parks To Require Face Masks Again as COVID Cases Surge

Walt Disney World and Disneyland will once again require face masks in certain areas of the parks as COVID-19 cases continue to increase throughout the country. According to Orlando Sentinel, Orange County, Florida is averaging 1,000 new coronavirus cases daily. Local hospital AdventHealth's ICU is full due to the rise in cases. Meanwhile, in California, the Delta Variant has become the state's dominant strain.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Brewery Outrè Moving Into New Harrison Circle Building In Kalamazoo

A Brewery which has been a part of Kalamazoo and stationed at 3408 Miller Rd in Kalamazoo is finally getting their own place in the new Harrison Circle Apartment building. American Brewers Inc. and Brewery Outrè have been in the building which shares taprooms with Valhalla but now it looks like they're either branching out or moving completely, as signage has gone up on the street level at 525 E. Ransom St. in downtown Kalamazoo. If you're not familiar with them, their website details their beginnings:
Jackson, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

New Brewery to Finally Open in Jackson After 3 Years of Setbacks

Jackson's Ogma Brewing is set to open in October after waiting, working and garnering incredible support from the community for three years. Back in 2018, later updated in 2019, MLive reported that Andrew Volk and Troy Craft used to be in an indie band together that would perform at the storefront they now own back when it was Thunderbird Coffeehouse.
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

The Most Popular Alcoholic Drinks in Michigan

Michigan has made it to quite a number of lists of the states who drink the most….thanks to MSU and UM. While lists are usually inaccurate, they’re still interesting to see what others think. But if Michiganders are so fond of drinking, then what are our drinks of choice? According...
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Nominate Your Favorite Bartender in Southwest Michigan – 2021

A good bartender makes a hard job look easy. So, let's show these hardworking drink slingers some love. Nominate your favorite bartender in the Kalamazoo / Battle Creek area. For the sake of this poll we are including Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Branch, Berrien, Allegan and Barry counties only. These hard working people of Southwest Michigan were out of work for a long period of time because of Covid-19 shutdowns, only to be force to deal with the worst of humanity during the pandemic. Please tip them well and nominate them to show your appreciation.
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Tips And Cautions When Bad Weather Hits

Always been fascinated with inclement weather and I just love when we get heavy showers and thunderstorms in Michigan. Never really been in a bad tornado situation, but seeing the devastation over the years, they can be pretty scary. I am one of those people that like to watch the weather channel and see what's going on across the country. I know I am easily entertained. I do love those extreme weather documentaries they show periodically.
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

The New Mayor of This Michigan Town is… a Dog?!

It really should come as no surprise to residents of a little Michigan town called Omena that their new mayor is a dog. Their former mayor was a cat!. The town of Omena is located in Leelanau County, overlooking Omena Bay, which is on the western side of Grand Traverse Bay. The town has a population of about 275 people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy