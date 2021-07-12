Education roundup

Postition is located in Yankton, SD. The Education Director is responsible for implementing the 5 key elements of positive youth development in their daily interactions with youth as well as their employees, and is responsible for the development, supervision and review of the 21st Century Community Learning Center afterschool academic success program. The Education Director’s responsibilities will include safety, relationships with parents and students, planning curriculum, development of enrichment activities for each student based on teacher-referred needs, planning quarterly check-ins with parents/guardians, tracking youth numbers, and the overall supervision of this program. All employees of the Boys & Girls Club will be expected to uphold the mission of the Club.
