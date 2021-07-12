Education roundup

What many of you may not know is that I am a well-known amateur historian. Much better known than the professionals that moderate this space. In fact, I am so well known that when the Big Ten Conference decided to provide limited access to their archives for one historian in celebration of the 125th anniversary of their founding they chose me as the best historian on OffTackleEmpire. Unfortunately, although this access was supposed to be granted in December 2019 to allow for sufficient time to search thru the existing documents and write a complete history for release on the day of the 125th anniversary, Nebraska was put in charge of extending this invitation and they managed to incorrectly address a mail envelope an astonishing eight times and then failed to provide the correct postage a further three times. Eventually the other universities noticed that I had not written of their glorious history on February 8, 2021, and they sent an email. The following is part I of the history of this great conference. All spelling and grammatic errors are intentional to make Nebraska fans feel at home. Enjoy!