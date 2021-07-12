Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Education roundup

By Times Staff
NWI.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following students have been named to the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi:. Sarah Hearn Sayre, of Cedar Lake, a student at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Christopher Sayre, of Cedar Lake, a student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Sydney Wood, of Lansing, a student at the...

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valparaiso University#Wheaton College#Social Work#Dean S List
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Iowa StateCedar Valley Daily Times

EDUCATION NEWS

AMES – Hundreds of incoming first-year College of Human Sciences students participated in on-campus orientation at Iowa State University in Ames. OnCyte Orientation complements the extensive online orientation many incoming students completed in the spring. As part of the program, students and their families met peers, signed up for classes, became familiar with the campus, and learned tips for making the most of their college careers.
EducationJonesboro Sun

Education Briefs

LITTLE ROCK — UA Little Rock has announced its Spring 2021 Chancellor’s List, which recognizes students with superior academic performance for the spring semester. To be eligible for the Chancellor’s List, students must earn at least nine credit hours with a 3.9 GPA or higher. Around 700 UA Little Rock students were named to the Chancellor’s List for the spring 2021 semester.
Decatur, ALThe Decatur Daily

EDUCATION NOTES

• Halle Durand of Athens, who majored in nursing, earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Summa Cum Laude and school honors at Adelphi University. • Decatur residents Eduardo Alvarez-Esparza, Malena Leon Hidalgo, Ana Martinez-Mendoza, Selena Romero and Maribel Vergara were each named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Berea College.
Commerce, TXtamuc.edu

Education Programs

Shape the next generation by becoming an educator. A&M-Commerce has programs which will prepare you for a career in education. Whether elementary, middle, high school or college, we have degree programs to fit your career goals.
Yankton, SDkelolandemployment.com

Education Director

Postition is located in Yankton, SD. The Education Director is responsible for implementing the 5 key elements of positive youth development in their daily interactions with youth as well as their employees, and is responsible for the development, supervision and review of the 21st Century Community Learning Center afterschool academic success program. The Education Director’s responsibilities will include safety, relationships with parents and students, planning curriculum, development of enrichment activities for each student based on teacher-referred needs, planning quarterly check-ins with parents/guardians, tracking youth numbers, and the overall supervision of this program. All employees of the Boys & Girls Club will be expected to uphold the mission of the Club.
Merrillville, INNWI.com

Franciscan closes Merrillville clinic, announces physician changes

Franciscan Physician Network closed its clinic at 300 W. 80th Place in Merrillville after the retirement of longtime pediatrician Clark Kramer and announced physician changes going forward. As a result of the closure, nurse practitioner Kimberly Lichtenfeld will see patients at Franciscan Physician Network Winfield Health Center at 11161 Randolph...
Buies Creek, NCcampbell.edu

School of Education announces promotions of three to associate, assistant dean

Campbell University’s School of Education has implemented a new leadership team administrative structure, announcing the promotions of three faculty members this summer. Dr. Sam Engel has been promoted to associate dean, Dr. Chris Godwin is now assistant dean and chair of the Professional Education department, and Dr. Laura Lunsford is assistant dean, in addition to her current role as chair of the Psychology and Social Work department.
ScienceELON University

Amy Overman and recent alumni present research at multiple conferences

Amy Overman and recent alumni of her research laboratory presented their scientific findings at four international conferences in the past academic year. Overman, who is a professor in the Psychology Department and Neuroscience Program and assistant dean of Elon College, the College of Arts and Sciences, co-authored presentations with former students Jordyn Cowan ’21, Hannah Greenwood ’20, Carter Jenkins ’21 and Emma Siritzky ’20, that disseminated the findings of research they conducted together at Elon.
Harrogate, TNlmunet.edu

Gilley, Black Promoted to Associate Professor

The Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) Paul V. Hamilton School of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences Dean Martin Sellers has announced the promotion of faculty members Dr. Jessey Gilley and Dr. Anita Black to associate professor. Gilley is an associate professor of geography who begins his seventh year at LMU this...
CollegesThe Daily Collegian

Commonwealth Campus faculty members receive Jack P. Royer Award

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Office of the Senior Vice President for Commonwealth Campuses has recognized two faculty members from across Penn State with the Jack P. Royer Active and Collaborative Learning Award. The award recognizes Commonwealth Campus faculty and staff who demonstrate innovative teaching practices to enhance student learning...
College SportsSFGate

LEAD1 Association Announces Inaugural Diversity Fellowship Program Class to Increase Diversity in FBS Leadership

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. The LEAD1 Association (“LEAD1”), which represents the athletic directors of the 130-member schools of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), announced today its inaugural class for its “LEAD1 Diversity Fellowship Program.” The new program is a year-long opportunity for each class of people of color and female administrators to better prepare to assume the athletics director position. The creation of the program stems from LEAD1’s previously released white paper on actionable recommendations to increase diversity in FBS college sports administration.
CollegesUniversity Daily

SEC formally invites UT, OU to confrence

On Thursday, July 29, the presidents and chancellors within the Southeastern Conference unanimously voted to invite Texas and Oklahoma to the conference, according to the SEC website. The membership of the two universities would start on July 1, 2025 and the schools would be eligible to compete in the 2025-26...
Collegesmoney.com

Colleges Are Giving Students up to $25,000 Just for Getting Vaccinated

With the fall semester coming up quickly, some colleges are giving students extra incentive to get vaccinated by handing out scholarships worth up to $25,000. 600 colleges in the U.S. are requiring students and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Many other schools haven’t mandated vaccinations, yet they are encouraging everyone to get the vaccine — sometimes by way of financial incentives.
Footballofftackleempire.com

The History of the Big Ten Part I - A Perfect Union (1895-1896)

What many of you may not know is that I am a well-known amateur historian. Much better known than the professionals that moderate this space. In fact, I am so well known that when the Big Ten Conference decided to provide limited access to their archives for one historian in celebration of the 125th anniversary of their founding they chose me as the best historian on OffTackleEmpire. Unfortunately, although this access was supposed to be granted in December 2019 to allow for sufficient time to search thru the existing documents and write a complete history for release on the day of the 125th anniversary, Nebraska was put in charge of extending this invitation and they managed to incorrectly address a mail envelope an astonishing eight times and then failed to provide the correct postage a further three times. Eventually the other universities noticed that I had not written of their glorious history on February 8, 2021, and they sent an email. The following is part I of the history of this great conference. All spelling and grammatic errors are intentional to make Nebraska fans feel at home. Enjoy!
Park Forest, ILenewspf.com

Haowen Geng of Park Forest Awarded Degree from Miami University

Oxford, OH-(ENEWSPF)- Haowen Geng of Park Forest was among more than 4,000 students from Miami University who received degrees during the in-person spring commencement May 14-16, 2021. Mr. Geng graduated with a B.S. in Business degree, majoring in Accountancy, Supply Chain & Operations Management. Haowen Geng was named to the...
Collegeswvua23.com

University of Alabama: Vaccines an important part of campus health

As the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads throughout the country, college students, their parents, teachers, and faculty are all wondering what the upcoming school year will look like on campus. At the University of Alabama, plans boil down to vaccination suggestions and a masks-optional statement. “You need to get vaccinated,” said...
Collegesvt.edu

Aimée Surprenant appointed dean of Virginia Tech’s Graduate School

Aimée Surprenant, associate vice president (academic) and dean of the School of Graduate Studies for Memorial University of Newfoundland, will serve as the new dean of Virginia Tech’s Graduate School, effective Sept. 1. Following an international search, Surprenant has been appointed by Executive Vice President and Provost Cyril Clarke to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy