Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palo Alto, CA

History in the (re)making

By Carol Blitzer
Palo Alto Online
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdding on and remodeling a home on the National Register of Historic Places is a bit like building a house inside an eggshell. The fragile façade of the corner house had to be carefully preserved, while structural reinforcement work — concrete, wood framing with steel beams, steel paneling — took place inside. That’s what Hui Tan and Fan Yang discovered when they took on building their dream home on the edge of Crescent Park, near downtown Palo Alto. The 1918 Craftsman home, recognized as an archetypal example of the California bungalow of the 1920s, wasn’t quite big enough to accommodate the couple, their two small children and Yang’s father. They called on Palo Alto architect Martin Bernstein to figure out how they could maximize space, while not changing the footprint or the general look of the exterior. “The main focus was keeping the exterior authentic” while creating “simple elegance” with a more contemporary interior, Bernstein said.

www.paloaltoonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Columbia, CA
City
Burlingame, CA
City
Palo Alto, CA
Palo Alto, CA
Lifestyle
City
Cambria, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Bungalow#Plumbing#Water Heater#French#Bosch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy