History in the (re)making

Adding on and remodeling a home on the National Register of Historic Places is a bit like building a house inside an eggshell. The fragile façade of the corner house had to be carefully preserved, while structural reinforcement work — concrete, wood framing with steel beams, steel paneling — took place inside. That’s what Hui Tan and Fan Yang discovered when they took on building their dream home on the edge of Crescent Park, near downtown Palo Alto. The 1918 Craftsman home, recognized as an archetypal example of the California bungalow of the 1920s, wasn’t quite big enough to accommodate the couple, their two small children and Yang’s father. They called on Palo Alto architect Martin Bernstein to figure out how they could maximize space, while not changing the footprint or the general look of the exterior. “The main focus was keeping the exterior authentic” while creating “simple elegance” with a more contemporary interior, Bernstein said.