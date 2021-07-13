Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Home renovations rebound despite delays, higher costs

By David Goll
Palo Alto Online
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlunging into planning a major remodel of his newly purchased Menlo Park Eichler shortly before the COVID-19 shutdown last year, tech exec Andrew Fedak could not possibly have foreseen delays caused by a once-in-a-century global pandemic. The city's all-online permitting process has been challenging and lengthy, he said. In the...

www.paloaltoonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Menlo Park Eichler#Tech#Abaxx Technologies Corp#Midpeninsula
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Housing
Related
Essex County, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Higher home values may lead to higher assessments

ELIZABETHTOWN | With North Country housing prices soaring, another shoe is about to drop in the form of tax assessments, which could be up by double digits, something that hasn’t happened in 20 years, according to Essex County officials. Because the public tends to react poorly to higher assessments, especially...
Clayton, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Centene profit misses on higher medical costs as health care activity rebounds

CLAYTON — Health insurance giant Centene Corp. reported a second quarter loss on Tuesday, as patients began returning to doctors offices and hospitals, stretching company expenses. The Clayton-based company, which manages Medicaid programs, notched a $535 million loss for the quarter that ended on June 30, after reporting a profit...
ConstructionInhabitat.com

ARCspace’s prefab homes are a quick and sustainable housing solution

The construction industry is responsible for considerable pollution and waste. Builders are leaning into innovative designs and material development to curb the environmental impact through sustainable architecture. ARCspace, a modular building developer, is one such business offering a solution for wasteful traditional construction, while introducing a host of other benefits.
Real Estatefanniemae.com

Housing Demand Remains Strong Despite Limited Supply and Higher Home Prices

Existing home sales increased 1.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) of 5.86 million in June, the first monthly increase since January, according to the National Association of REALTORS®. Single-family and condos/co-ops sales both rose 1.4 percent. Total existing sales in June were 2.8 percent above the level seen in February 2020. The number of existing homes on the market grew 3.3 percent to 1.25 million not seasonally adjusted, the highest level since November 2020 but 18.8 percent lower than last June. The months’ supply ticked up one-tenth to 2.6, the highest level since September 2020, but the lowest reading on record for the month of June. The median sales price for an existing single-family home jumped for a fifth consecutive month to $370,600, a 3.9 percent increase from May and a 24.4 percent increase from a year ago. On a quarterly basis, total existing home sales fell 7.5 percent to a SAAR of 5.83 million in the second quarter.
Safford, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Despite high material costs building continues

New homes and buildings continue to go up throughout the Gila Valley, but thanks to the pandemic and bad weather it’s getting much more expensive and sometimes taking twice as long as it used to. Nationwide and locally, contractors are suffering from a lack of trusses and resin. There were...
Home & Gardenmckissock.com

Is Home Renovation Necessary Before Listing In Hot Markets?

When the seller’s market is this hot, is it still necessary to renovate a seller’s home before it hits the market?. It’s no secret that most of today’s buyers want a turnkey property they can move right into, but with buyer demand skyrocketing without the inventory to meet the demand, many buyers are ready to take any suitable home they can win a bid on.
Posted by
Luke Fitzpatrick

Low-Budget Home Renovation Ideas For 2021

Renovating a home can be stressful and taxing at the best of times. This is particularly the case if there are repairs that need to happen, that can’t happen due to time or financial constraints. However, those financial constraints don’t have to stop you from dying in your tracks.
Independence, MOBlue Springs Examiner

City spreads out higher fuel cost

The extra fuel cost from February’s cold snap will be spread out on Independence Power & Light customers’ bills for three years, rather than just a handful of months. The Independence City Council voted this month to recover more than $1 million in excessive fuel costs over 36 months after the Public Utilities Advisory Board gave a thumbs up to the idea.
Real EstateNewsday

Long Island homeowners face soaring renovation costs

James Beauford Jr. and his family of five outgrew their three-bedroom home in Freeport, but they didn’t want to leave their neighborhood or jump into Long Island’s hypercompetitive real estate market. So they decided last year to create more space by expanding their current home. Trouble is, now they’re contending...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

South Park Blocks renovation vote delayed amid fierce opposition

The Portland City Council did not immediately announce a new date for a vote on the controversial proposal.After hours of testimony from residents fiercely opposing a plan to renovate a historic 12-block park in downtown Portland, the City Council delayed a vote on a master plan to makeover the South Park Blocks. It's not clear when the vote will take place. The plan describes a decades-long remodel of the park that connects the Portland State University campus with some of the city's biggest cultural attractions. The 132-page plan, two years in the making, would add new seating, art, plants and...
Marion, IAlinnmar.k12.ia.us

Student Renovated Home is Ready to be Sold

An open house was held to celebrate the completion of the first Marion Community Build project. Linn-Mar High School students worked this past school year with students from the Marion Independent School District to renovate the home at 330 8th Avenue in Marion. Three students from Linn-Mar and five from...
Interior Designrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Renovation ideas for your Craftsman home

Craftsman homes trace their roots to the late 19th century. An architectural style inspired by the Arts and Crafts movement that flourished in Europe and North America for roughly 40 years between 1880 and 1920, the American Craftsman home has endured into the 21st century thanks to its beauty and the unique feel its homes inspire.
Constructionconstructforstl.org

Multifamily Starts Tick Up Despite Record Delays

From ConstructionDive: Multifamily construction starts continue to tick up despite rising construction costs and labor challenges, according to industry data. Multifamily starts increased in the first quarter of 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Despite widespread delays and issues with sourcing certain materials, multifamily construction “has been able to stay the course for the most part,” Claire Gray, National Multifamily Housing Council research associate, told Construction Dive.
Home & GardenPosted by
Forbes

Home Renovations That Are Worth Your Time And Money

Corey Burr is Senior VP of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. The pandemic radically changed our habits and limited our activities. Millions of Americans were stuck at home due to Covid-19 restrictions. For many of us, this meant less spending — no eating out, traveling or going to the gym or a movie. With offices and businesses closed, we also saved time and money working remotely from home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy