Community Built Playground at Henry Schuette Park Closed July 19th-30th

The Community Built Playground at upper Henry Schuette Park, 3800 Broadway Street, will be closed beginning Monday, July 19, 2021 for a volunteer maintenance project of the existing playground. The project is expected to be complete by July 30, 2021. If anyone is interested in volunteering, please contact Brock Wetenkamp with the City of Manitowoc Parks Division at bwetenkamp@manitowoc.org for more information. Expenses for this project are being paid from a maintenance fund donated by the Friends of the Park, Inc. group in 2003.