Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manitowoc, WI

Community Built Playground at Henry Schuette Park Closed July 19th-30th

manitowoc.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Community Built Playground at upper Henry Schuette Park, 3800 Broadway Street, will be closed beginning Monday, July 19, 2021 for a volunteer maintenance project of the existing playground. The project is expected to be complete by July 30, 2021. If anyone is interested in volunteering, please contact Brock Wetenkamp with the City of Manitowoc Parks Division at bwetenkamp@manitowoc.org for more information. Expenses for this project are being paid from a maintenance fund donated by the Friends of the Park, Inc. group in 2003.

www.manitowoc.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Manitowoc, WI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Bw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
Related
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy