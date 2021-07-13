Volunteer Opportunity at the Henry Schuette Park Community Built Playground

The Community Built Playground at upper Henry Schuette Park, 3800 Broadway Street, will be undergoing a maintenance project beginning Monday, July 19, 2021. In 2001, two members of our community came forward with an idea for a playground that would rival any in our nation. Two years of planning and thousands of volunteers later culminated in a six day build that produced a one of a kind play structure that has been a destination for families in and out of our community for almost two decades.