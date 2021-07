Being a business owner means having to innovate constantly and navigate change. So Inc., in partnership with Capital One Business, wants to help you figure out Your Next Move. Join Sarah Paiji Yoo, co-founder and CEO of Blueland, which is reimagining cleaning products to eliminate single-use plastic packaging. Yoo will share how her passion for sustainability and innovation has led her to become a serial retail entrepreneur. Hear her talk about her personal and professional achievements in this industry, and how to start a business (or two) based around your passions. Discover ways to think differently about how you lead and grow your business.