This month's featured products include an ophthalmic solution, darifenacin ER tablets, and more. Dorzolamide Hydrochloride, Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution, 2% and 0.5%. FDA officials recently approved Alembic’s generic dorzolamide hydrochloride (2%) and timolol maleate (0.5%) ophthalmic solution. It is indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with ocular hypertension and open-angle glaucoma who are insufficiently responsive to β-blockers. Common adverse effects include cloudy or double vision, sensitivity to light, temporary blurred vision, and watery eyes. The ophthalmic solution had a market value of approximately $80 million for the 12 months ending in December 2020, according to data from IQVIA.