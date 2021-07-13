Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Hikma intros succinylcholine chloride injection

By Sandra Levy
drugstorenews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHikma is offering succinylcholine chloride injection, 20mg/ml. The product is used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. It is indicated, in addition to general anesthesia, to facilitate tracheal intubation, and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation. “We are very pleased to launch succinylcholine chloride injection in...

drugstorenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chloride#Iqvia#U S#Injectables#Iqvia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Single Drug Could Treat All Coronaviruses

There are all kinds of new announcements made on a daily basis about potential treatments and viable vaccines for the novel coronavirus. Earlier today, we revealed that there’s a possibility that the covid vaccine could be taken as a pill. Check out the latest reports about all this revealed by BBC.
Lincolnshire, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Nexus Pharmaceuticals announces launch of Potassium Chloride in Water for Injection

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Nexus Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of Potassium Chloride in Water for injection in 10mEq/100mL, 10mEq/50mL, and 20mEq/50mL single-dose IV bags. "Nexus is proud to introduce Potassium Chloride IV Bags to our suite of products," said Usman Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer of Nexus Pharmaceuticals. "As a critical product for patients, Potassium Chloride is consistently on shortage. We are proud to be a part of the solution to the drug shortage problem by removing obstacles for patient care."
Healthpharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Tesomet In Hypothalamic Obesity

Officials with the FDA have granted orphan drug designation to Tesomet (Saniona) for the treatment of hypothalamic obesity (HO). According to a press release from Saniona, Tesomet is the first and only investigational treatment for HO to receive orphan drug designation. “There are currently no FDA-approved medicines for hypothalamic obesity,”...
Medical & Biotechdrugstorenews.com

Lupin intros Kerydin generic

Lupin is rolling out its generic Kerydin (tacaborole topical solution, 5%). The antifungal was previously approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The generic is indicated for the topical treatment of onychomycosis of the toenails caused by trichophyton rubrum or trichophyton mentagrophytes. Branded and generic versions of the product had...
Industrydrugstorenews.com

Aurobindo obtains FDA OK for generic Lioresal

Baclofen tablets have a market value of roughly $77 million for the 12 months ended May 2021, according to IQVIA. The Food and Drug Administration has greenlighted Aurobindo’s baclofen tablets in dosage strengths of 10 mg and 20 mg. The product is the generic of Novartis’ Lioresal. Baclofen tablets are...
Industrydrugstorenews.com

FDA tentatively approves Unichem’s generic Januvia

Unichem's generic Januvia is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with Type 2 diabetes mellitus. Unichem has obtained tentative approval from the Food and Drug Administration for sitagliptin tablets in dosage strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg. The medication...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
KidsWebMD

Kids Still Dying From Accidental Exposure to Fentanyl Pain Patches

MONDAY, July 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Accidental exposure to fentanyl pain patches is putting children's lives at risk, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns. Fentanyl is a powerful opioid pain reliever; so powerful that fentanyl patches are typically only prescribed to patients who require round-the-clock, long-term pain relief, such as cancer patients. They're generally replaced every three days.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Vaccine antibody levels start to wane at around 2–3 months

Total antibody levels appear to start declining from as early as six weeks after complete vaccination and can reduce by more than 50% over 10 weeks, according to new data from UCL's Virus Watch study. These findings were consistent across all groups of people regardless of age, chronic illnesses or...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Says

Medication is typically prescribed to help improve the quality of life for those who take it. And while, in many cases, prescription medication can have profoundly positive effects for those who take it, there are some notable exceptions. Right now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning users of one particular prescription to call their doctor immediately due to the serious health risk it may pose. Read on to discover if your prescription medication could be putting you in harm's way.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Healthdrugstorenews.com

Study examines cost to Medicare of delayed Humira biosimilars

The study compared the European Union system for biosimilar introduction to that of the United States and evaluated the savings that would have arisen from the presence of multiple biosimilars of Humira. Medicare would have saved $2.19 billion on adalimumab spending between 2016 and 2019 had biosimilars become available in...
Health Servicescentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in August

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66 million in...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, Experts Warn

The Delta variant has brought on a new surge of COVID cases in the U.S. Overall cases in the country have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week, with more than 80 percent of these new cases being caused by infections with the variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some states are experiencing higher infection rates than others, which means you should travel with caution.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

New Reports Indicate Beef Cattle Liquidation is Underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released two cattle related reports on Friday. One being the monthly Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2021. That is 1 percent below July 1, 2020.
Colorado StateHuffingtonPost

Plague Found In 6 Colorado Counties After Girl's Death

Health officials in Colorado are asking people to take precautions after plague was detected in six counties, including where a 10-year-old girl recently died from causes associated with the infectious disease, which can turn serious if not immediately treated. The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) announced Thursday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy