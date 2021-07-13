Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prineville, OR

It will be a big party ... you can bet on it

By Jason Chaney
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 13 days ago

Massive crowds are expected to attend the Crooked River Roundup Horse Races, which start on Wednesday evening

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dbH38_0avdJp1l00

The Crooked River Roundup Horse Races are back, and organizers are expecting a massive event to make up for last year's COVID-induced postponement.

Race Director Doug Smith has watched huge crowds show up to rodeos in late June and early July and heard good attendance reports from Union, where horse races were held about a month ago.

"My expectation is this will be the biggest party we have ever had," he said.

Smith said the races will look similar to the 2019 event, primarily because the COVID mandates that limited gatherings were a main focus in the planning process. Once the mandates were lifted, just two weeks before the races, organizers decided to bring back what was done during the last event.

"As we were making plans for this two or three months ago – do we go, do we not go? – I elected not to simulcast, which means this is a local event. What happens at the fairgrounds is at the fairgrounds – it is not on the internet this year," Smith added. "That was done because I know how much time it takes to set that up and frankly, we didn't have the time or the manpower to do something like that – not with COVID this close to our rearview mirror."

While that is the case, Smith noted that race enthusiasts can expect some upgrades to the viewing experience. For example, the concession area will be significantly expanded to provide room for a lot more food choices.

"There's more room behind the grandstands for people," he added. "We are working really hard at gathering up enough volunteers to make the betting lines shorter, and there will be more self-serve betting machines on top of that."

In addition, event organizers focused on racetrack safety. Smith said that the Oregon Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association funded new equipment that will "allow us to try to speed up the races and ensure we have the safest possible surface for our horses at the same time."

The races once again kick off with Ladies Night on Wednesday. Post time is 7:15 p.m. each night. Eight races will take place Wednesday and Thursday, and 10 races are scheduled Friday and Saturday.

Race distances range from 250 yards to 5-1/2 furlongs. Highlights of the four-day event include the Jack Rhoden Memorial Quarter Horse Stakes, featuring an $11,900 payout, and the Woodward Memorial Thoroughbred Stakes, with an estimated payout of $10,000.

"We have some really good races scheduled," Smith gushed. "It's going to be a big party, and I'd hate to see anybody miss out on it."

Sidebar

Tickets are $10 each night. Children ages 3-12 are $5, and children 2 and under are free. Wednesday is Ladies Night; all women get into the races free. Fans under 18 are welcome to attend with an adult but are not allowed to gamble. Tickets are available at Prineville Men's Wear and Bayberry Lane in Prineville, Coastal in Redmond, and Boot Barn in Bend. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., post time is 7:15 p.m.

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
824
Followers
4K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, OR
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
City
Redmond, OR
City
Prineville, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Covid#Prineville Men S Wear#Coastal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Relay for Life Mid-Valley upcoming

Relay for Live Mid-Valley, which includes Woodburn, Canby and Molalla, takes place at Wooden Shoe Saturday. The Mid-Valley Relay for Life is scheduled to take place 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm, 33814 S. Meridian Road, Woodburn. The event schedule includes an opening...
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Fleshing out the Metropolis

Several new eateries and more expected have Woodburn's Metropolis hopping; open house slated for new diner, bistro bar. If you are in Woodburn with a group of people who are ready to eat -- but not everyone's in agreement about the type of restaurant -- chances are that problem can be solved downtown at the Metropolis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy