Prineville, OR

Mail carrier vehicle crashes, catches fire near Paulina

By Jason Chaney
Portland Tribune
 13 days ago

Prineville driver injured after rolling a Jeep when steering wheel failed at a corner on Paulina Highway

A Prineville woman driving a mail jeep was injured after the vehicle rolled on Paulina Highway near Camp Creek Road last Tuesday afternoon.

According to an Oregon State Police Report, 69-year-old Cynthia Harper was driving on the highway eastbound when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a corner. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its top. Harper later said her vehicle had lost the ability to steer, which led to the crash.

The crashed Jeep caught fire, which spread to some nearby brush, but Harper was able to get out of the vehicle. She was later taken to St. Charles Prineville and treated for minor injuries.

