Gold Stocks Are Oversold, But…

Despite unprecedented advancements in the healthcare industry, investors are currently shifting their focus toward outdoor stocks to benefit from the fast-paced economic reopening. In-part because of this trend, the current price levels of healthcare stocks NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR), 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), GoodRx (GDRX), and Doximity (DOCS) look unsustainable given their bleak growth potential. So, let’s take a closer look at these names.Over the past year, the healthcare industry has made significant progress in providing analytics-based digital solutions and has played a major role in the battle against an historic public health crisis. The use of big data in healthcare services should drive the industry’s growth in the long run. A significant shift to value-based healthcare is occurring, with an emphasis on smart decision making, mitigating risk and preventative care.