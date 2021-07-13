Free life jacket giveaway is Sunday

Coastal is offering 600 free life jackets to childen ages 12 and under to help with water safety this summer

This Sunday, Juiy 18, Coastal Farm and Ranch will give away 900 life jackets for children up to 12 years of age.

The free giveaway will be a special drive-thru event in the parking lot of the Clackamas County Event Center in Canby, beginning at 11 a.m. This is a first come, first serve event.

Living in the Pacific Northwest with its many lakes, rivers and beaches, everyone is all too familiar with the possibility of water tragedies. When the weather warms up the water in the lakes rivers and other recreational areas can still be very cold. Currents and other water dangers can be unpredictable, and everyone must stay informed on current conditions and take precautions to keep a day in the water both fun and safe. Coastal encourages all kids and parents alike to wear life jackets.

"Water safety is top of mind for all of us here at Coastal," Coastal CEO Lori McKinnon explained. "Some of our employees have shared with me over the years their personal experiences with family members drowning in lakes and rivers, when they believe simply wearing a life jacket could have made all the difference.

"This year we are giving away 6,000 life jackets to kids in the communities we serve. We hope that we can help make a difference when it comes to families coming home safe after a day of playing in the water," McKinnon added.