Tigard Police Log: June 28-July 4, 2021

This week's calls include: a prematurely mailed dress, a stolen generator, and a motorcycle versus mailbox.

Monday, June 28

Officers took a report of a scam from a woman who posted an ad to sell her wedding dress on Facebook Marketplace for $1,000. A buyer agreed to purchase it, requested expedited shipping and was to pay by PayPal. The money had not been received before it was shipped to an address in New York. The woman was not able to stop the shipment to recover her dress.

Officers responded to a report of a man who was naked from the waist down on Southwest Pacific Highway near McDonald Street. He was not found.

Tuesday, June 29

Officers arrested a man for theft and on an outstanding warrant at a store in the 10300 block of Southwest Cascade Avenue after he stole a BB gun.

Officers took a report of a car prowl in the 13000 block of Princeton Lane. The glove compartment and console of an unlocked vehicle were rummaged through. Only the registration was known to be missing.

Wednesday, June 30

Officers arrested a man for strangulation, assault IV witnessed by a child and resisting arrest following a physical fight with his girlfriend. Initially, he would not comply with commands. He was warned several times, then Tasered and finally taken into custody.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Southwest Pacific Highway near Main Street. A motorist crashed through a guardrail and hit a traffic signal pole following a 10-hour work shift and falling asleep at the wheel.

Thursday, July 1

Officers took a report of a theft from a restaurant owner in the 13100 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. A generator that was attached to the building was stolen overnight.

Officers cited a man for harassment in the 12500 block of Southwest North Dakota Street after he put his hands around the throat of another man who he believed was cheating with his wife.

Officers responded to a motorcycle crash in the 12600 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard. The operator smashed into a large industrial mailbox and was transported to a hospital with injuries.

Friday, July 2

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile male that was stabbed in the 9500 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect and victim are believed to be known to each other. The case is under investigation.

Officers responded to a report of a theft from a store manager in the 9500 block of Southwest Washington Square Road after a group of five women stole merchandise totaling nearly $25,000. The case is under investigation.

Officers responded to a report of a theft from a business in the 14200 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. Electronics were stolen during the night. The case is under investigation.

Saturday, July 3

Officers arrested a woman for harassment (domestic violence) after getting into a physical altercation with her partner.

Officers arrested a man for strangulation (domestic violence) after it was reported he grabbed his juvenile son by the neck and threw him against a cabinet. Two other children were also present at during the incident.

Sunday, July 4

Officers responded to nearly 40 fireworks-related calls throughout the night, in response to the ban enacted by the Tigard City Council. In one incident, a family was warned after setting off mortars, but they continued to light them. The remainder of the unlit mortars were confiscated.

Officers took a report of a burglary from a resident in the 11500 block of Southwest 109th Avenue. Two antique guns were among items stolen from a garage.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Accounts of events are based on police and eyewitness reports.

