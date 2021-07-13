St. Helens Police Log: June 27-July 3, 2021

This week's calls include: a stolen vehicle, an elusive kidnapper and an assaulted officer.

Sunday, June 27

Officers cited a man for reckless driving in the 300 block of South Columbia River Highway.

Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Fairview Drive.

Monday, June 28

Officers arrested a 25-year-old woman on an outstanding felony warrant in the 1600 block of Old Portland Road.

Officers conducted a death investigation in the 300 block of South Seventh Street.

Officers arrested a 25-year-old woman on an outstanding warrant and for harassment, kidnapping II, resisting arrest and escape III in the 400 block of 17th Street.

Thursday, July 1

Officers arrested a 40-year-old man on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant on First Street near Cowlitz Street.

Officers arrested a 65-year-old man for a restraining order violation in the 500 block of South Columbia River Highway.

Friday, July 2

Officers arrested a 46-year-old man on an outstanding warrant in the 2000 block of Gable Road.

Officers arrested a 24-year-old man for assault of a public safety officer, resisting arrest, escape III and on a probation violation detainer in the 500 block of South Ninth Street.

Saturday, July 3

Officers arrested a 45-year-old man on an outstanding warrant on South First Street near Strand Street.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Accounts of events are based on police and eyewitness reports.