Tualatin Police Log: June 29-July 5, 2021

This week's calls include: a dog rescue burglar, a threatening gunman and a high-speed chase.

Tuesday, June 29

Officers took a report of a theft at Cabela's, 7555 S.W. Nyberg St. A man's cell phone was stolen after he accidentally left it in the bathroom at the store.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance involving an assault at a residence in the 9200 block of Southwest Cascara Lane. The victim was uncooperative, and the suspect could not be located.

Wednesday, June 30

Officers arrested a 40-year-old man after he forced his way into the Oregon Dog Rescue, 6700 S.W. Nyberg St. He was taken into custody for burglary II, criminal mischief II and theft II.

Officers took a report of criminal mischief in the 18000 block of Southwest Boones Ferry Road. Graffiti was painted on an apartment complex wall.

Thursday, July 1

Officers took a report of criminal mischief at a residence in the 11000 block of Southwest Tualatin Road. An unknown suspect slashed the tires of a vehicle at the location.

Officers arrested a 43-year-old man following a vehicle pursuit on Southwest Stafford Road near I-205. He was taken into custody on an outstanding felony warrant, attempt to elude police in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and forgery I.

Friday, July 2

Officers arrested a 42-year-old man on a probation violation detainer at the Todd Village Apartments, 8325 S.W. Mohawk St., following a physical disturbance with another man in the parking lot.

Officers took a report of criminal mischief at the Todd Village Apartments, 8325 S.W. Mohawk St. The window of a vehicle was smashed.

Saturday, July 3

Officers arrested a 42-year-old man following a traffic stop on Southwest Boones Ferry Road near Ibach Court. He was taken into custody for DUII (alcohol) and recklessly endangering.

Officers arrested a 46-year-old man for disorderly conduct II and menacing at the Meridian Village Apartments, 19655 S.W. 65th Ave., after he threatened two other men with a rifle.

Sunday, July 4

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the Comfort Inn & Suites, 7640 S.W. Warm Springs St. Two subjects had a verbal argument and decided to separate for the night.

Officers took a report of a car prowl at the Tualatin Heights Apartments, 9301 S.W. Sagert St. An unlocked vehicle was entered, and items stolen, including keys to the victim's place of employment.

Monday, July 5

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance between a man and woman at a residence in the 18000 block of Southwest 90th Avenue. It was determined to be verbal only and no crime was committed.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man following a high-speed vehicle pursuit on Southwest Pacific Highway. He was taken into custody for attempt to elude a police officer in a vehicle, driving while suspended, hit-and-run causing property damage, and reckless driving.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Accounts of events are based on police and eyewitness reports.

