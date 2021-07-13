Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Marcus Rashford: Hundreds gather at mural for anti-racism demo

BBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland star Marcus Rashford has said hundreds of people gathering for an anti-racism demonstration at a mural of him has left him "lost for words". The work in Withington, where Rashford grew up, was defaced after England lost in the Euro 2020 final, but has been repainted and covered in messages.

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Racism#Racism#Mural#Uk#The Manchester United#Covid#Nhs#Greater Manchester Police#Bbc News Online#Bbc North West
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Twitter
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
News Break
BBC
News Break
Facebook
Country
Scotland
News Break
Instagram
Related
SocietySB Nation

The racism aimed at Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford was not a surprise

England lost a major tournament game on penalties, and the three players who missed, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, were subject to racial abuse on social media and elsewhere. Rashford had a mural defaced, and having taken the government to task for not providing school meals to children during a pandemic, found himself mocked by Natalie Elphicke, a Member of Parliament for the governing Conservative Party, who essentially said he should have “stuck to sports.” Not to fear, though: the racists have been taken to task by Boris Johnson, who earlier said fans had the right to boo players who took the knee, and Priti Patel, the home secretary who would deport a football if it came from abroad. In the end, it was the same old England—to an extent.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Marcus Rashford mural vandals ‘should be educated not punished’

Vandals who defaced a mural of England footballer Marcus Rashford should be educated rather than punished, the founder of a community street art project has suggested. Withington Walls founder Ed Wellard told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday that the artist who created the mural in Withington, Manchester, was coming back to work on it this morning.
SocietyPosted by
newschain

Hundreds of people take the knee beside recently-repaired Rashford mural

Hundreds of people have taken the knee beside the repaired mural of England footballer Marcus Rashford in an “incredibly emotional and powerful” show of support for the striker. Around 200 people including some with signs reading “Black Lives Matter” made the symbolic gesture beside the recently vandalised artwork in south...
SoccerKSNT

Mural in soccer star’s hometown becomes anti-racism symbol

LONDON (AP) — Through the pens and pencils of children, England is fighting back against racism. After Marcus Rashford and two other Black players missed penalty kicks in the final moments of the national soccer team’s European Championship loss to Italy, bigots defaced a mural of the Manchester United star and hurled racist abuse at the three on social media. Children in Manchester rose to Rashford’s defense, filling spaces on the wall with messages of support, encouragement and consolation.
SocietyWorld Soccer Talk

Demonstrators gather at vandalised mural over England football racism

West Didsbury (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Anti-racism demonstrators gathered on Tuesday at a mural of striker Marcus Rashford after it was vandalised amid a deluge of abuse against England players. Throughout the day, hundreds gathered at the mural to the England player in the Withington area of Manchester which had...
Musicthefocus.news

Who is Akse? Meet the street artist behind Marcus Rashford's mural

The mural of Marcus Rashford in Withington, Manchester was defaced after England’s defeat in the Euro 2020 finals. Locals have since showered the mural in supportive notes to cover up the vandalism. Notes and drawings with the words “role model”, “wonderful human” and “hero” have been attached to the wall.
Premier LeagueBBC

Marcus Rashford mural notes to come down as heavy rain forecast

Thousands of messages left on the Marcus Rashford mural in Manchester are to be removed for safekeeping ahead of heavy rains forecast for the weekend. The heartfelt notes were left on the wall in Withington in a show of solidarity after it was vandalised following England's Euro 2020 exit. They...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Dietmar Hamann hails Jadon Sancho as 'the BEST winger in world football' and claims he could 'galvanise' fellow Manchester United stars Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba into mounting a serious Premier League title bid

Dietmar Hamann has hailed new Manchester United recruit Jadon Sancho as 'the best winger in world football' who can 'galvanise' fellow team-mates Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba to great things. The long-running saga over Sancho's £73million move to Old Trafford came to an end this week when he was finally...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Mancunians leave hearts and messages on defaced Marcus Rashford mural

Members of the public have left brightly-coloured hearts and messages of support on a mural dedicated to Marcus Rashford after it was defaced following the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night.The mural, painted on the side of a cafe in Copson Street in Withington, south Manchester, was graffitied on within hours of his missed penalty in the match. Police are treating it as a racist incident after Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jason Sancho, who all missed a penalty, have been targeted with racist abuse on social media.The graffiti has been covered over with black plastic sheets and duct tape...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paralympian “Disgusted” After Being Told Her Sprint Uniform Was “Too Revealing”

A Paralympic athlete said she is “disgusted” after being told her sprint outfit was “too revealing.”. Olivia Breen, who represents Great Britain in the Paralympics, said she was “disgusted” after recent comments made to her during a competition. According to a report from ESPN, an England Athletics official told her that her sprint uniform was “inappropriate” and “too revealing” at the England Championships this weekend.
ScienceBBC

Viking era ‘piggybank’ found in Isle of Man field

A Viking era "piggybank" of silver coins has been discovered on the Isle of Man by a metal detectorist who made another startling discovery last year. The 1,000-year-old pieces were found by former police officer Kath Giles in a field in the north of the island. Details of the 87...

Comments / 0

Community Policy