OHSU Library welcomes Maria Cunningham as Director of Special Collections

Please join me in welcoming Maria Cunningham (she/her) to OHSU! Maria joined the OHSU Library on July 7th as a faculty member and Director of Special Collections. Maria comes to OHSU from Reed College, where she served as Head of Special Collections and Archives. Prior to this position, she served as the Special Collections Librarian at Reed where she led department efforts in diversifying the collection, creating new outreach initiatives, and connecting with student researchers.