'Cobra Kai' Receives Emmy Nomination for Third Season

San Diego Comic Con might have been postponed this year, but that is not stopping the 2021 exclusives from dropping. Diamond Select Toys has already debuted their lineup of upcoming exclusive collectibles, but they have updated fans on the packaging. One thing that really makes SDCC stand out from other collectibles is the incredible extra flair that adds to the display of the figures. This year fans of Cobra Kai and Tron are getting some set deluxe box sets, and we finally get a look at these figures final look. For Cobra Kai, the packaging starts off with the new Diamond Select Toys figures of Johnny Lawrence and John Kreese, as seen in the new hit series. The Cobra Kai dojo is icky recreated within their window, and the box opens up more, showing off Daniel LaRusso within the Miyagi-Do Karate dojo. Both dojos are nicely shown, with the characters posed beautifully, making this a fun SDCC for in-box collectors.