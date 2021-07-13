Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cannes 2021: Where is Anne Frank, Stillwater, Lamb

By Black Writers Week
Roger Ebert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe human capacity to acclimate to just about any circumstance remains remarkable, and it’s almost surreal how the view of mega-yachts, beach sand, palm trees, and well coifed-cinephiles is already old-hat by the time you reach the second week of Cannes. There are still reminders of how strange this year is, with Léa Seydoux’s COVID diagnosis being one plausible reason why the “The French Dispatch” press conference was shelved (luckily, the magnificent movie made for a sublime screening at the Debussy).

www.rogerebert.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Frank
Person
Abigail Breslin
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Ari Folman
Person
Noomi Rapace
Person
Alan Parker
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Camille Cottin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Lamb#Covid#Israeli#Young Adult#Nazis#The Frank Museum#French#American#Subway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Matt Damon says he worries new drama Stillwater is being mis-marketed as a Liam Neeson-style thriller

Matt Damon has said that he “worries” about his new film Stillwater being potentially mis-marketed as a Taken-style thriller.Stillwater is the latest drama from Spotlight director Tom McCarthy, and sees Damon play Bill Baker, a “roughneck from Oklahoma” who tries to exonerate his daughter from a murder charge while she is imprisoned in France. Damon discussed the film on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. Maron introduced the film by saying: “When my producer told me about the movie, and what it’s about, it’s a guy who goes to save his daughter, I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be a franchise thing?”“That’s...
Stillwater, OKthefocus.news

Where was Stillwater filmed? Was it shot on location in Marseille?

Directed by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) and starring Matt Damon (Good Will Hunting) and Camille Cottin (House of Gucci), Stillwater recently premiered at Cannes Film Festival. Ahead of its 30 July wide release, and given its transatlantic storyline, audiences want to know: Where was Stillwater filmed?. Where was Stillwater filmed?. Stillwater...
MoviesForward

A newly-animated Anne Frank for today’s Europe

“She’s the greatest spiritual treasure this country has produced since Rembrandt,” a modern-day Dutch policeman explains in Ari Folman’s “Where is Anne Frank,” which recently premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. He’s speaking to a little girl in 1940s clothing who is skating down a frozen canal in Amsterdam...
Moviescineuropa.org

Review: Lamb

And to think that once upon a time, adopting a tree stump seemed like a strange idea. Any film that brings back the sweet, sweet memory of Švankmajer’s Little Otik, in which a couple decide to raise a piece of wood as their own, has already done its job. But Valdimar Jóhannsson’s feature debut, Lamb.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Home Entertainment Guide: July 2021

"Terminator 2: Judgment Day" "Bringing Up Baby" (Criterion) Movies don't get much more delightful and joyous than "Bringing Up Baby," a film that honestly shaped my youth. Raised on classic musicals, my mother also loved classic comedies, and comedies don't get more classic than this 1938 screwball masterpiece from Howard Hawks. Katherine Hepburn and Cary Grant star in a film that was reportedly so much fun to make that the production had to regularly stop for laugh breaks. This is one of those movies that was a bomb on release (Hepburn was even labeled "box office poison") but it gained an audience in the 1950s when it was shown on TV, at a point when Hepburn was anything but unpopular. It's a razor sharp, hysterical movie that continues to impact comedy almost a century later. Special note: Our very own Sheila O'Malley wrote the essay for this excellent Criterion release.
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘Where is Anne Frank’: A Dark-less History Lesson For Kids [Cannes]

Kitty, the imaginary teen friend addressed in Anne Frank’s diaries, ends up being the main character in Ari Folman’s “Where Is Anne Frank?”. The son of Auschwitz survivors, Folman seems more interested here in making a film that could be shown as a history lesson for kids rather than any sort of hard-edged depiction of the horrors that occurred during WWII. A noble attempt from the director of the much-more-adult “Waltz With Bashir,” but a botched one at that.
Moviescineuropa.org

Ari Folman • Director of Where Is Anne Frank

Israel’s Ari Folman talks to Cineuropa about his new film, Where Is Anne Frank [ + ] , which played Out of Competition at the Cannes Film Festival. Cineuropa: Did you enjoy making Where Is Anne Frank. ?. Ari Folman: No, it was really tough. It was a struggle just...
Beauty & Fashionthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: Where Is Anne Frank is an Imaginative Yet Trite Animation

The Israeli director Ari Folman rose to international fame at Cannes, where his feted Waltz With Bashir was a rare animated film that competed for the Palme d’Or. Its daring use of rotoscope imagery to explore trauma in the Lebanon War might have led to assume something equally provocative in exploring the horrors of the Holocaust.
MoviesPosted by
Reuters

Jane Campion, Kristen Stewart's turn as Diana headline Venice film fest

MILAN (Reuters) - Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog”, Pedro Almodovar’s “Parallel Mothers” and Kristen Stewart’s turn as Princess Diana in “Spencer” are among the titles vying for the top prize at this year’s Venice film festival, which runs Sept. 1-11. The world’s oldest film festival, regarded as a showcase for Oscar contenders as awards season approaches, hopes to welcome back Hollywood celebrities this year after a scaled-down 2020 edition.
Stillwater, OKETOnline.com

Matt Damon on Why He Got Emotional Over 'Stillwater' Standing Ovation at Cannes Film Festival (Exclusive)

The power of the movies! Matt Damon is opening up about getting emotional after his new film got a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. Damon walked the red carpet at the premiere of his new drama thriller, Stillwater, on Monday, at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, and he opened up to ET's Rachel Smith about how he got choked up earlier this month after the successful Cannes debut.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Lamb’ (‘Dýrið’): Film Review | Cannes 2021

A sheep-farming couple in rugged rural Iceland receive what they interpret to be an unexpected gift from nature to soothe the pain of a lingering loss in Lamb. But nature sees things differently in Valdimar Johannsson’s wild and weird folkloric drama, laced with brooding genre elements that veer into horror and a vigorous jolt of WTF humor. The stunningly assured first feature will put the director on the map in ways not dissimilar to Robert Eggers’ The Witch. The two films share certain tonal elements, notably a steadily building dread conjured out of long silences, an eerie loneliness and a bold grasp of the dark mysteries of human-animal relations.
Movieslwlies.com

Jane Campion, Paul Schrader head up Venice Film Festival 2021 line-up

They’ll be joined by big names and exciting new talent, including Pedro Almodóvar, Ana Lily Amirpour and Pablo Larraín. With a successful Cannes still glimmering in our rearview mirror, the Venice Film Festival is now very visible on the horizon. Venice went ahead in a slightly scaled back version in 2021, but this year, they – as with Cannes – are drawing on the mega logjam of arthouse gems that have been held back in the hope of receiving a glitzy premiere at one of the major festivals.
Movies/Film

2021 Venice Film Festival Starry Line-Up Includes ‘Dune,’ ‘Last Night in Soho,’ ‘Last Duel,’ and More

In 2020, the Venice Film Festival was just one of many events to be affected by the pandemic, though it managed to avoid cancelation in favor of a “more restrained format” under strict COVID protocols. This year, however, the availability of vaccines seems to have allowed the highly-anticipated festival to be back and as exciting as ever. Headlined by some major filmmaker names that include Jane Campion, Denis Villeneuve, Ridley Scott, Edgar Wright, and Pedro Almodovar, the 78th annual Venice Film Festival will take place from September 1-11 and is sure to have something for every type of film fanatic out there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy