MLB All-Star Game start time, how to watch and starting pitchers

By Baigen Seawell
Cover picture for the articleEverything you need to know about the Mile-High matchup between the American and National League at the 2021 MLB All-Star game. With All-Star week kicking off with the highly anticipated Home Run Derby taking place Monday at 8 p.m., the All-Star game is finally within reach with a much needed opportunity to decompress before jumping into the playoffs.

