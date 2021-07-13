TRAFFIC ADVISORY: JOHN C. ERRECA REST AREA CLOSURE

You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Phase 1 of the River Lane reconstruction project will begin the week of August 2, 2021. The construction will take place between Walker Avenue and North Second Street. The reconstruction consists of new water main, curb, sidewalks, dedicated bike lane and a new road surface. The work will continue into late fall with any remaining restoration work to take place in early 2022. During the work, the road will be closed to through traffic but will allow local traffic. All truck traffic will have to enter from Forest Hills Road and leave towards Forest Hills Road. Phase 2 of the River Lane reconstruction is anticipated to start in Spring/Summer of 2022. Funding for this project is a combination of ReBuild Illinois and local funds.