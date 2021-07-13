Cancel
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: JOHN C. ERRECA REST AREA CLOSURE

 14 days ago

NORTHBOUND INTERSTATE 5 NEAR MERCED/FRESNO COUNTY LINE. MERCED COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will close the John C. Erreca Rest Area on northbound Interstate 5 (I-5) for sewer and drainage work. This closure is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, July 19, through 6:00 p.m....

