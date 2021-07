Be willing to ask for help and surround yourself with a team. Ask for help instead of trying to go it alone. Stay focused on your strengths and be resourceful in finding people to help you. Spend time with people who inspire, challenge, and support you through all areas of your life. Be bold and courageous enough to walk away from people, ideas, and situations that no longer serve you. It feels terrifying beforehand and so right and freeing when it’s over. Recently, I reached out to one of my clients who often commented on my posts and warmly shared her insights to make them better. While initially she came to me for personal help, now she’s part of my team. Asking for her help has been a win-win.