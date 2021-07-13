Ken Holland on getting Duncan Keith in an Oilers jersey

The Oilers GM discusses how active he expects this offseason to be in terms of player movement, making the decision to buyout players, when he first considered acquiring Duncan Keith from the Blackhawks, how the defencemen will fit on his squad, the price paid for the veteran, Adam Larsson's status, who Keith may be paired with, which part of Jesse Puljujärvi's game has to improve, if he sees a trend of players giving up bigger dollars for term, and the Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' extension.