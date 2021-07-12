LeBron: 'I truly hope that I can finish my career with the Lakers'
After 18 seasons and three league-shaking moves, LeBron James says he will retire as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers if all goes according to plan. "I truly hope that I can finish my career with the Lakers," the four-time champion told Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett on the "SmartLess" podcast. "And how many years that is, if it's four, five, six, whatever, seven, I hope I can continue to play the game."www.thescore.com
