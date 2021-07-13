Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Trump tariffs and Texas freeze forcing up prices

By Joseph Gallivan
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 13 days ago

Amid rising construction costs, industry calls for tariff relief, help with supply chain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TqTAn_0avd14Ny00

Skyrocketing lumber prices have dominated construction industry news over the last several months and led organizations like the National Association of Home Builders to host webinars on alternatives to lumber in homebuilding.

While still steeper than this time a year ago, prices for some lumber products dropped slightly in June. At the same time, however, the costs of several other construction materials were on the rise, forcing some owners to postpone projects and others to bite the bullet and write a bigger check.

Associated General Contractors of America noted in a June 15 analysis that the cost of goods and services used in construction climbed by a record-setting 4.3% in May and 24.3% over the last 12 months. Materials with especially steep price increases over the past year ranged from lumber to metals to plastics.

The producer price index for lumber and plywood soared 85.7 percent from April 2020 to April 2021. The index for steel mill products climbed 67%, while the index for copper and brass mill shapes rose 49% and the index for aluminum mill shapes increased 20.5%. The index for plastic construction products rose 14.2% amid growing scarcity of items such as PVC pipe, vinyl siding and moisture barriers, and resins used in paints and adhesives. The index for gypsum products such as wallboard climbed 12.1%.

AGC said that some of the supply chain problems have resulted from the pandemic or one-time events such as the freeze in Texas last February that damaged plants producing inputs for construction plastics.

It added that federal policies, particularly tariffs and quotas on key building materials such as lumber, steel and aluminum, have exacerbated the price spikes, supply shortages and delivery delays. AGC has urged the

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fUk9v_0avd14Ny00

Biden administration to end those import obstacles and explore ways to help uncork supply chain bottlenecks.

"The Biden administration must address these unprecedented lumber and steel costs and broader supply chain woes or risk undermining the economic recovery," said Stephen E. Sandherr, AGC's chief executive officer. "Without tariff relief and other measures, vital construction projects will fall behind schedule or be canceled."

Ken Simonson, the association's chief economist, said the producer price index for new nonresidential construction, a measure of what contractors say they would charge to erect five types of nonresidential buildings, rose only 2.3% over the past 12 months, as competition for a shrinking pool of new projects forced contractors to absorb most of the increases.

Zak Toledo, a principal and regional manager for Murraysmith's Portland office, said the increasing prices have led some of his firm's clients to explore deferring projects until prices stabilize.

Jim Ray, LEED AP, vice president of JE Dunn Construction and vice president of its Design Phase Services group, said that while his company doesn't do much wood-framed construction in its Pacific Northwest projects, lumber still plays a large role because it is needed for concrete forms."There is lumber in everything we do whether it's concrete or steel or the finishes in the interiors," he said. "We have been impacted and so has every project, whether you're building a home or a deck for your home or going to Home Depot to buy a piece of plywood."

JE Dunn Construction primarily uses concrete and steel for its large commercial and public projects, including the PDX Airport Parking Addition and Consolidated Rental Car Facility, a bus maintenance facility for TriMet, data centers and electronics manufacturing facilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QqIms_0avd14Ny00

"If you think in terms of the spans you need for a manufacturing facility or a parking garage, the only way to achieve those spans is through concrete and steel," Ray said.

Joe Hughes, president and owner of Joseph Hughes Construction, said that steel is a commodity like many other construction materials.

"Commodities go up and down all the time. You only hear about it when it's dramatic," he said.

Hughes advised burgeoning general contractors to include escalation clauses in their contracts, which he admits he learned the hard way early on as a business owner. The clauses allow contractors to share the burden of cost increases with owners.

Ray said that one product helping contractors maintain some control over costs and efficiencies is offsite prefabrication of structures, which have gained increasing popularity over the last decade.

"The advantage of that is, from a safety perspective, a lot of this is going on in controlled settings like a warehouse and people are on the floor," he said, adding that workers can stay warm and dry during poor weather conditions. Prefabrication also reduces the number of craft workers on a job site when the structure is put in place.

In addition, prefabrication increases efficiencies because of its repetitive nature. The templates speed up production, the process increases quality because it allows more monitoring of quality control, reducing cost.

"The speed of schedule is a big advantage. We all know time is money and the faster we can get things done for our clients, the happier they are going to be," Ray said.

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
824
Followers
4K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Portland, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Ray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Materials#Construction Industry#Agc#Leed Ap#Je Dunn Construction#Design Phase Services#Home Depot#Trimet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Merkley: States will aid push for U.S. plastics recycling

Bill by Democratic senator is modeled on new laws in Oregon and Maine; he also seeks national bottle bill. U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley says he is counting on state efforts, like those in Oregon and Maine, to build the case for his federal legislation to compel plastics manufacturers to contribute to the cost of reducing, reusing or recycling materials.
Posted by
Lake Oswego Review

Funding for Safe Rest Villages, other needs on City Council agenda

Millions in requests from federal America Rescue Act will be considered on Wednesday, July 28. The City Council will consider spending over $63 million in uncommitted federal American Rescue Act funds on Wednesday, July 28. The money would be appropriated to multiple city bureaus for numerous purposes. The largest single amount would be just over $16 million to the Bureau of Revenue and Financial Services for Alternative Houseless Interventions. That is expected to include the six managed homeless camps known as Safe Rest Villages proposed by Commissioner Dan Ryan. A committee is working to select the sites from a list...
Prineville, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Ward Rhoden was a prominent lumber industry manager of Pine Products Corporation

Sisters mill manager Leon 'Pop' Forsythe hired Rhoden to help expand the small idle mill in Prineville. Charles Ward Rhoden was born in Carter County, Kentucky, on Sept. 2, 1900. His family moved to Colville, Washington, and he grew up in Colville. When he was old enough to enlist, he entered the U.S. Army near the end of World War I. After the Armistice, he attended business college in Spokane, Washington.
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Assisted by planners, Oregon City developers skirt new code

Staff alerts homebuilders of emergency code amendments so subdivisions won't be subject to new requirements. Oregon City's mayor and city commissioners took city planning staff to task this week for alerting developers about forthcoming emergency code amendments so homebuilders could propose subdivisions without being subject to new requirements intended to promote public safety.

Comments / 0

Community Policy