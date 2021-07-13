Cancel
Terry Miller

bizjournals
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVP of Field Operations at Corporate Contractors Inc (CCI) Terry manages all CCI field operations including the company's safety and quality control initiatives. He also responsible for leading the shop activities and self-performed trade teams including carpentry, demolition, excavation, concrete, and masonry. Terry’s 20+ years of construction industry experience has helped him develop the necessary skills to excel while ensuring all project requirements are met.

www.bizjournals.com

News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Businessbizjournals

Terry Russell

VP of Project Operations at Corporate Contractors Inc (CCI) Terry, a 30-year veteran of CCI, will continue his oversight of the company’s limestone quarry operations. With this leadership transition, he has also taken on the responsibility of leading the project management teams. His ability to bring people together will serve as an asset when working with each team to develop and implement efficient and effective strategies.
BusinessSFGate

Andre Nadeau Promoted to President of Sirois Tool Co., Inc.

BERLIN, Conn. (PRWEB) July 24, 2021. Sirois Tool announces today that longtime employee Andre Nadeau has been promoted from Operations Manager to the position of President of the company. Nadeau has been a member of Sirois’ management team for 12 years, and as president, he will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day management of sales, customer service, engineering, and quality assurance. “Andre has been my right hand since 1994,” said Sirois Tool owner Alan Ortner. “He understands every aspect of the business and has a great relationship with all our existing customers. He’s shown his commitment to being fair and honest with customers, vendors, and employees.”
Businessbizjournals

Family Owned Business Awards: LC Vending Company

In 1953, Lofton Little founded L.C. Vending Co. with five coin-operated coffee machines. His son, Ladd Little, joined the company in 1961, and his grandson, Egan Little, joined the coffee service company in 1994. Egan Little still heads up the company's operations today, overseeing more than 1,200 machines on location.
Troy, MIdbusiness.com

Pantero Inc. in Troy Acquires Livonia-based Packaging Solutions Company

Pantero Inc. in Troy, a packaging and warehouse solutions company, has announced its acquisition of another packaging company, Inspired Packaging Solutions in Livonia, to expand and diversify its packaging automation and material handling solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Inspired Packaging Solutions has a wealth of experience in...
ConstructionCrain's New York Business

Interesting times for construction contractors

Many construction contractors are currently facing tough decisions regarding future work, pricing of the work, and profitability. Despite the pandemic, most contractors are coming off very profitable 2019 and 2020 years by completing work that was already on the books. The Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) helped these contractors keep their employees and deal with the inefficiencies that were caused by the pandemic, but contractors are now left with a market that does not have enough new work. In addition, any work that is being released has many bidders and extreme competitiveness that drives the prices down at the same time when many of the associated costs, such as building materials and labor, are all increasing. Due to the situation, contractors are forced to decide on whether or not they should take on work at lower prices than usual, with the hope that nothing will further decrease the profit during the job. By taking on work at these prices, this puts significant pressure on the contractor’s finances. If the work is not properly monitored or managed, it could even put contractors out of business. If a contractor decides to take on less profitable work, they must monitor the project on a daily basis and make sure they have adequate funds to get through the project.
Politicsbizjournals

The rise of NIMBYs

It can cost real estate execs millions of dollars if projects are delayed or denied. However, these residents argue new construction may impact the environment while changing their way of life.
Family Relationshipsbizjournals

Plan to transition the family business

As the future approaches, family business owners consider exactly how they will transfer their precious business into the hands and control of the next generation. As closely held family businesses expand over time, the needs of the families relying on these businesses are expanding as well. Growth of a business is often viewed in linear metrics — revenue and profitability. However, families can expand exponentially through generations. Such a dynamic creates demands that significantly impact culture, performance, and decision- making, punctuating the need for a succession strategy that aligns the family’s intentions, goals, and cash-flow requirements through multiple generations.
Texas Statebizjournals

Texas economy experiencing 'solid' recovery

Despite a slowing pace of growth from March to April, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas reported in late June that the Texas economy was on a firm recovery path. “The Texas economy is on the path to a solid recovery although the pace of growth has slowed due to supply-side issues, such as difficulty finding workers, and wide-scale shortages of materials,” Dallas Fed Senior Business Economist Laila Assanie said in a statement.
Dallas, TXbizjournals

These were the five largest office leases signed in DFW during Q2

As the second quarter has come to an end, the Dallas Business Journal has compiled a list of the five largest office leases that were signed during the last three months. These deals include both new leases and renewals. This information has been sourced through previous reporting and recent market reports from CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield and Transwestern. The following is a rundown of these transactions, listed from smallest to largest.

