Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Mad For Chicken Now Open

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 14 days ago

Mad For Chicken is now open! You can find them at 1050 Flower Mound Rd., Suite 280, right next to HOTWORX. They specialize in Korean fried chicken but also offer other tasty options like their top-selling kimchi fries. Hours and menu items are limited during their soft opening for the next few weeks.

flowermound.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
57K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Food Drink#Mad For Chicken#Hotworx#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsThrillist

Subway Is Giving Out One Million Free Sandwiches on Tuesday

Subway just announced a major menu revamp, which it's calling the "largest menu update in [the] brand's history." As part of the "Eat Fresh Refresh," it's giving out one million free sandwiches on Tuesday, July 13. In addition to some sandwich glow-ups, there are six new sandwiches hitting the menu....
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Soup: What To Know Before Ordering

Chick-fil-A is one of America's most popular fast food restaurants. The chain, founded in 1946 by Truett Cathy is known for its breaded chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and secret sauce. The restaurant has had its share of controversies surrounding past contributions to anti-LGBTQ organizations, according to Vox, but that doesn't stop it from taking the number five spot in QSR's Top 50 Fast Food Restaurant Chains in America rankings, beating out giants like Wendy's and Burger King — even though all locations are closed on Sunday. The reason why you can't get a delicious chicken sandwich on Sunday, by the way, is so that the restaurant's employees could set aside one day to rest and worship, if they chose, according to the restaurant's site.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Arby's Just Quietly Discontinued These 6 Menu Items

Arby's has recently launched brand new fries and chicken nuggets, but the new items aren't the only menu changes you'll see on your next trip. According to Brand Eating, the chain has discontinued six items in recent months, and most of those cuts have flown under the radar—so they'll be quite a surprise.
RestaurantsThrillist

Taco Bell Just Dropped Two New Flatbread Tacos

Taco Bell continues to churn out dishes that make customers wonder, "Why didn't I think of that?" Its latest menu addition is no different. The Fourth Meal purveyor just dropped two new Flatbread Tacos, which definitely feel taco-meets-pizza but aren't quite the infamous Mexican Pizza. The new Flatbread Tacos come...
Restaurantsourcommunitynow.com

Popeyes Is Introducing Something New ... Again: Chicken Nuggets

Think the nugs will be as popular as the sandwich?. Popeyes is adding something new to the menu: chicken nuggets. The new nuggets have the same flavors as the popular sandwich, minus the bread. When the chain introduced a new chicken sandwich two years ago, it was so popular that stores ran out (and thus, began the Great Chicken Sandwich War). Hopefully, this time Popeyes can avoid that same scenario.
Recipescookitonce.com

Cheesy Taco Pasta

Prep Time: 15 mins | Cook Time: 15 mins | Total Time: 30 mins | Servings: 6. This scrumptious Cheesy Taco Pasta is a breeze to make using only everyday ingredients. Meaty, cheesy, and incredibly good! A straight winner and has been one of my go-to for busy weeknights. Ready in less than thirty minutes, this pasta sure will be your new favourite!
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Menu Item At Popeyes According To 31% Of People

If you forgot that Popeyes has other menu items aside from its Chicken Sandwich, you'd be forgiven. Their crispy chicken on a brioche bun was essentially the food story of 2019 when it debuted and caused such a craze that they ran out of sandwiches for a while. Indeed, other popular options abound on the Popeyes menu, like Popcorn Shrimp and Handcrafted Tenders.
Hopkinsville, KYwkdzradio.com

Chicken Salad Chick Opens Hopkinsville Location

Top officials with Chicken Salad Chick were in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning to officially open the city’s newest restaurant and present a donation to help cancer patients. President and CEO Scott Deviney said they were excited to open their 194th store. Deviney added Chicken Salad Chick’s success comes from every community...
AgriculturePosted by
92.9 NIN

Beyond Meat Giving Away Free Vegan Chicken on National Fried Chicken Day

Beyond Meat is making sure plant-based consumers don't feel left out of the celebration this National Fried Chicken Day. The alternative meat giant is planning to give away free vegan chicken tenders on July 27th to promote the company’s new Beyond Chicken Tenders. The vegan brand will be partnering with DoorDash to crest $15 to any order including Beyond Chicken Tenders giving consumers the opportunity to try the new plant-based protein. The deal aims to give consumers the chance to consider plant-based protein as a viable alternative to conventional chicken.
Mckinney, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

New shop Dreamy Desserts brings sweet treats to McKinney

Dreamy Desserts opened in early July at 1109 N. Tennessee St., Ste. 200, in McKinney. The store sells treats such as strawberries with cream, snow cones with ice cream and candy, crepes, milkshakes, flan, fruit cups, ice cream and tres leches cake. In addition to sweets, the shop sells Mexican antojitos, or small snacks and appetizers, such as elote and spicy smoothies. www.instagram.com/dreamyy.dessertss.
Plano, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Red Hot Chicken coming to Plano; Mad for Chicken opens in Flower Mound and more DFW-area news

Read the latest business and community news from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The restaurant will feature various types of dishes mainly centered around chicken. BeBalanced is a women-focused weight-loss and wellness service that has more than 25 locations across the country. Lewisville-Flower Mound-Highland Village. The Korean-inspired restaurant serves soy-garlic fried...
Oak Ridge, TNOak Ridger

Chicken Salad Chick plans to open in August in Oak Ridge

Chicken Salad Chick is planning on opening in Oak Ridge at the former Long John Silver's location on Oak Ridge Turnpike. Josh Patton with Chicken Salad Chick stated there will be an early to mid August opening. He stated Chicken Salad Chick plans to hire 50 employees. The business is...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Try these 5 best Legacy Hall food options

What better way to spend an evening than dining at Legacy Hall? The ambiance is fantastic, with the open layout, dim lighting and vast selection of artisan vendors of Legacy Hall food all within walking distance. It can be overwhelming though, trying to figure out where to eat among the hustle and bustle.
Chicago, ILEater

A Venerable Chicago Bar Now Serves Tandoori-Marinated Chicken Tenders

Earlier this month, Long Room, the much-loved bar on Irving Park Road, reopened for on-site service for the first time since 2020. The bar had been selling to-go cocktails and more recently allowed customers to reserve space in its small back patio. But with restaurant and tavern owners scrambling to fill shifts this summer, owners weren’t sure how to provide late-night food for their customers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy