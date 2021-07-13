Summer of Wonder | Program Highlights for Families

The heat didn’t keep area kids out of Central Park this June for the Washington Public Library’s summer reading program. After cancelling in-person events last summer the library held all of its storytimes and children’s activities in Central Park this year, as well as family programs with the Absolute Science Bubble Show, magician Mikayla Oz, and musician Mr. Taylor Sings. Library Director Bryna Walker shares the results of having these events outside, “So we’ve been really happy with having it scheduled in the park. So that was a decision that we made back in February along with some other southeast Iowa directors we decided, ‘Yes, because we don’t know the COVID, what it will be like in the summer, let’s go ahead and just schedule them, have them approved by council to be in the park.’ It is like the best thing that we have ever done, because our numbers are very, very high. Jenisa [Harris] has had great turnout with the programs.”