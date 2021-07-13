Cancel
K-pop billionaire behind BTS doubles wealth on adding Bieber

By Yoojung Lee
theedgemarkets.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(July 13): Bang Si-hyuk, the founder of the agency behind K-pop boy-band sensation BTS, has more than doubled his wealth in a matter of months as shares of his company surged. Bang is worth about US$3.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after Hybe Co, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, rose 131% since going public in South Korea in October. When its initial public offering priced, his net worth was around US$1.5 billion.

