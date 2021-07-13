Cancel
People on the Move

Cover picture for the articleVP of Roofing Operations at Corporate Contractors Inc (CCI) As VP of Roofing Operations, Homer will continue his proven leadership of CCI’s self-performed commercial roofing teams. Throughout his 15 years with CCI, Homer has been successful in growing the company’s roofing operations year-over-year. Working alongside his team of experts, Homer will focus on continued associate training, offering additional preventative maintenance services, and increasing metal fabrication productivity to better serve clients.

Businessbizjournals

Family Owned Business Awards: LC Vending Company

In 1953, Lofton Little founded L.C. Vending Co. with five coin-operated coffee machines. His son, Ladd Little, joined the company in 1961, and his grandson, Egan Little, joined the coffee service company in 1994. Egan Little still heads up the company's operations today, overseeing more than 1,200 machines on location.
Softwarebizjournals

Milwaukee-based recruiting software firm Circa buys DiversityJobs

Circa, a Milwaukee-based recruiting software company formerly known as LocalJobNetwork, has acquired Colorado-based DiversityJobs, according to a Wednesday announcement. Founded in 1994, Circa is owned by Infosoft Group LLC. In addition to recruiting products, it provides technology for complying with the U.S. Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), which requires federal contractors to take affirmative action and follow non-discrimination laws in hiring.
Cary, NCbizjournals

Goodnight tells SAS employees company isn't for sale

A day after reports that Cary-based analytics giant SAS Institute was in “talks” to be bought out by semiconductor giant Broadcom, SAS CEO Jim Goodnight told his employees a deal isn’t happening. The company confirmed that Goodnight “sent a message to all employees in which he said "We are not...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Bender CCP and Unico Mechanical Expand Footprint and Capabilities in the Pacific Northwest with Acquisition of S&S Welding

VERNON Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bender CCP, a leading provider of turnkey engineering, machining and field repair services in the Western region, announced today that it has acquired S&S Welding of Kent, Washington. S&S Welding brings more than 45 years of experience and allows Bender CCP to expand capabilities such as premier tooling, metal fabrication and aerospace tooling services for a range of customers in the Pacific NW including Boeing and SpaceX.
Businessbizjournals

S.F.'s Newfront, San Mateo's ABD plan to merge to form new $1.35B insurance brokerage

Newfront Insurance and ABD Insurance and Financial Services announced Thursday plans to merge into a $1.35 billion company. The new company will be called simply Newfront when the deal is completed next month. Post-merger, it will have about 600 employees. The combined company will have more than 10,000 clients and will write more than $2 billion in premiums each year.
Businessbizjournals

L Brands to become Bath & Body Works Inc.

With the spinoff of Victoria’s Secret set for next month, the Columbus-based retailer is changing its name to reflect its current business. The company will become Bath & Body Works Inc. starting Aug. 2. The board approved both the separation of the lingerie brand and the name change Friday. It’s...
southeastagnet.com

New Reports Indicate Beef Cattle Liquidation is Underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released two cattle related reports on Friday. One being the monthly Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2021. That is 1 percent below July 1, 2020.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Rapidly Growing Automotive Industry will Foster Growth of Fuel Cell Interconnectors Market, Says Fact.MR

Fuel cell interconnectors are being used in a variety of applications ranging from small to large. One of the factors driving the fuel cell interconnectors market is growth in the automobile industry. Increase in the need for transportation is driving the automobile sector, thus creating demand for fuel cell interconnectors. Automobile manufacturers have been using fuel technology in vehicles, such as buses, scooters and bicycles, which provides advantages over diesel or gas engines as the level of emissions are zero or low. In addition, it also helps balance the heat, is highly resistant to corrosion and more efficient.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Food Grade Glue Market 2028 Report Enlightening Development Scope and Business Strategies Developed By Leading Vendors

250 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on Food Grade Glue Market Sales projects the global revenues during 2018 to 2028. The Food Grade Glue Industry Sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Food Grade Glue demand, product developments,...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Automotive Air Compressor Market Trends And Growth 2020: Elgi Equipments Limited, Gardner Denver, Inc.

The automotive air compressor market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the thriving automotive industry and increasing demands for energy-efficient compressors. However, air and noise pollution caused due to these compressors is a major hindrance for the growth of the automotive air compressor market. Nonetheless, technological advances and emerging markets in the developing economies are likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the automotive air compressor market and the key players involved during the forecast period.
Economyprogressivegrocer.com

Loblaw Lessons Environmental Impact With Electric Trucks

The fleet electrification movement gets more momentum with Loblaw Companies Ltd.'s introduction of the Freightliner eCascadia from Daimler Trucks North America to routes in British Columbia. The Canadian company first trialed the battery-electric eCascadia in early 2020 as part of Freightliner's Customer Experience (CX) fleet. Now, Loblaw has placed an initial order for five vehicles to be delivered in 2022/2023.
Industryfoodlogistics.com

How to Utilize Shipping Containers for Transportation and Food Hubs

Market players, organizations and developers have been striving to solve problems in various end-user industries such as food and beverage transportation by utilizing shipping containers. The recent crisis in the transportation industry states the shortage of shipping containers. The usage of containers is not limited to transportation. They can also...
Industrygetmarketreport.com

Glass Packaging Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

Glass Packaging market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
Businessbizjournals

Amazon opens delivery station at Rock Creek Center

Two new Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) delivery stations, one in and one near the Triad, have launched operations, the company announced Thursday. Delivery facilities in Whitsett and Garner have added hundreds of new jobs to the more than 27,000 full-time and part-time employees working for Amazon across the state. Amazon did...
Louisville, KYbizjournals

Louisville advertising agency adds to executive team

Mightily, a full-service advertising agency, has hired multi-award-winning creative director and industry veteran Kevin Price as chief experience officer. The addition of Price to the Mightily executive team further elevates the already strong suite of services provided by the Louisville-based agency, the company said in a news release. “Mightily has...

