Aerospace & Defense

United and Mesa ink deals for electric regional aircraft

By Robert Silk
travelweekly.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Airlines intends to purchase 100 electric aircraft from Swedish startup Heart Aerospace, planning to use the 19-seat planes on some of its shortest routes. United Express regional partner Mesa Airlines has also committed to purchasing 100 of Heart's ES-19 aircraft. Heart Aerospace says the planes could enter service as soon as 2026.

#Electric Aircraft#Ink#Swedish#Heart Aerospace#United Express#Mesa Airlines#Heart Aviation#United Airlines Ventures#Archer Aviation#Boom Supersonic#Overture
Oshkosh, WIsimpleflying.com

Why Did United Airlines Fly A Brand New Boeing 737 MAX 8 To Oshkosh?

United Airlines flew a brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on Monday. The airline does not service Oshkosh, and to the nearby commercial airport it serves (Appleton), it flies in regional jets. This special flight, carrying yours truly, members of United’s leadership and team members, and United’s partners in pilot training, the aircraft arrived in Oshkosh at the EAA AirVenture show, where United highlighted its continued commitment to pilot training and working to highlight the various pathways to enter a career in the aviation industry.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

What Is The Difference Between An Airline Base And A Hub?

Budget airline Wizz Air is establishing bases all over Europe- from its (delayed) plan in Cardiff to numerous Italian bases and several around the Balkans. However, some of these bases have just a single aircraft stationed there- something very different from what we might see with legacy carriers and their hubs (which also act as bases). Considering this, let’s take a look at these aviation terms and how they differ.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Inside United Airlines new Boeing 737 Max 8

CHICAGO - United Airlines on Monday introduced the newest member of its fleet at O'Hare International Airport. It's a Boeing 737 Max 8. It has 16 first-class seats and 54 economy seats. Overhead bins have room for every passenger to place one bag. Each seat has a spot to charge your phone, a USB port, plus WiFi and Bluetooth technology.
EconomyPosted by
UPI News

Britain inks $268m deal for 13 more Protector drone aircraft

July 22 (UPI) -- Britain has invested $268 million for another 13 Protector aircraft, Defense Minister Jeremy Queen announced Thursday during a visit to GKN Aerospace, a press release stated. Protector is a Remotely Piloted Aircraft System equipped with surveillance equipment and precision strike weapons. The aircraft were ordered from...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Heart swells as market for electric aircraft sparks into life

Swedes are renowned for their modesty, where the concepts of Jantelagen – an unwritten rule forbidding boasting – and lagom – loosely translated as ‘just the right amount’ or ‘appropriateness’ – are woven into the national psyche. So when Anders Forslund, chief executive of Gothenburg-headquartered Heart Aerospace, sums up his...
Aerospace & Defensetheregister.com

United, Mesa airlines order 200 electric 19-seater planes for short-hop flights

America's United Airlines and regional carrier Mesa Airlines have together ordered 200 electric airplanes from an aerospace startup for short-distance passenger flights. Last year, United promised to slash its greenhouse-gas emissions by 100 per cent by 2050. To help reach that target, an investment unit dubbed United Airlines Ventures (UAV) was created to plow millions into technology that is supposed to make greener air transport possible.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

All-Electric Aircraft Takes On Dominant Twin Turboprop

Electric aircraft are establishing themselves by targeting market niches dictated by their performance limitations, such as light training aircraft, short-hop air taxis and short-range regional transports. But it is only a matter of time before electric aircraft challenge conventional aviation head... All-Electric Aircraft Takes On Dominant Twin Turboprop is available...
Aerospace & DefenseStreetInsider.com

Mesa Air Group (MESA) Invests in Heart Aerospace; Orders 100 Electric Aircraft

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today announces that it has made an investment in electric aircraft company, Heart Aerospace ("Heart"), a company that plans to be the first to produce the world's first electric nineteen-seat ES-19 aircraft, alongside Breakthrough Energy Ventures and United Airlines Ventures. Subject to certain terms, Mesa also plans to add 100 ES-19 aircraft to its regional fleet, revolutionizing air service to small markets as one of the first network air carriers to help decarbonize air travel through the use of electric aircraft. This announcement expands on the efforts that Mesa has made in the emerging transition to electric-powered flight with airlines such as United Airlines "“ first with the announcement of an investment in Archer Aviation and its eVTOL aircraft, and now with the ES-19, a fully electric nineteen-seat regional aircraft.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

Electric Aircraft Set To Take Flight By 2026 Under New Agreements With United Airlines Ventures, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Mesa Airlines, Heart Aerospace

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines Ventures (UAV) announced today it, along with Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) and Mesa Airlines, has invested in electric aircraft startup Heart Aerospace. Heart Aerospace is developing the ES-19, a 19-seat electric aircraft that has the potential to fly customers up to 250 miles before the end of this decade. In addition to UAV's investment, United Airlines has conditionally agreed to purchase 100 ES-19 aircraft, once the aircraft meet United's safety, business and operating requirements. Mesa Airlines, United's key strategic partner in bringing electric aircraft into commercial service, has also agreed to add 100 ES-19 aircraft to its fleet, subject to similar requirements.
Cody, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Yellowstone Regional Airport aims to get bigger aircraft

CODY (WNE) — Yellowstone Regional Airport is making a commitment to attracting larger commercial jets to its runway with the recent purchase of equipment specifically made to work on the bigger and more reliable planes. The $314,715 purchase for three pieces of ground equipment from AERO Specialties will now allow...
Aerospace & Defensetravelweekly.com

With new Embraer jets, Porter Airlines will expand route map

Porter Airlines has ordered 30 Embraer E195-E2 jets, enabling the Canadian carrier to expand its current regional network across a much broader route map. "Destinations will include the West Coast and sunny spots in the southern United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. Our initial set of new routes will be finalized ahead of aircraft deliveries in mid-2022," the carrier said.
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

United Airlines, EasyJet: Final Report on Potential Runway Collision

MIAMI – The Bureau d’Enquêtes et Analyses (BEA) has issued its final report on the near-collision incident between United Airlines (UA) and EasyJet Austria (EC) aircraft. The near-miss incident happened on July 20, 2020, at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport (CDG), between UA flight 57, a Boeing 787, registration N16009, and an EC Airbus A320 registered under OE-IJF.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

The SWISS Fleet In 2021

With a fleet of 92 aircraft, Lufthansa Group member SWISS is an airline with an interesting mix of aircraft. One of the more interesting aspects of this airline’s fleet is that it operates both the Airbus A340 and A220. The former being seen as outdated and inefficient, and the latter as an efficient performer and a shining star during the global health crisis. But with additional types being flown by the carrier, let’s take a full look at the SWISS fleet in 2021.

