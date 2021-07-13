Alagem Capital, Cain International Unveil Plans for $2B One Beverly Hills Project
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF. — Alagem Capital Group and Cain International have unveiled plans for One Beverly Hills, a 17.5-acre “urban resort” that the developers estimate will value $2 billion upon completion. The project will include two new condominium towers, an eight-acre botanical garden and a new 10-story tower comprising 42 luxury hotel rooms, 37 shared-ownership condominiums and a fine dining restaurant.rebusinessonline.com
