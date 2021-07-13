Job Hunting? City-Sponsored Hiring Event Happening This Week

This Thursday, July 15, and Saturday, July 17, the City of Miami Opportunity Center is sponsoring a hiring event for local residents seeking employment in the food service industry. Representatives from companies that provide dining services at the University of Miami will be on campus to meet with applicants from 10:00am to 2:00pm on both Thursday and Saturday.

Full details for this week's hiring event follow below and City of Miami residents seeking employment are encouraged to attend.

WHO:

Job-seeking residents and community members

City of Miami Opportunity Center staff

Job recruiters from food service industry

WHAT:

Two-day food service industry hiring event

WHEN:

Thursday, July 15th, and Saturday, July 17th, from 10:00am to 2:00pm

WHERE:

Mahoney-Pearson Dining Hall

1101 Stanford Drive

Coral Gables, FL 33146