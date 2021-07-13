Save your stuff on the go with this 2TB portable hard drive for $55
You have digital stuff. You need a drive to store that digital stuff. And today, Best Buy is offering a great deal on portable storage that makes it easy to take your stuff with with wherever you go. The big box retailer is selling the 2TB WD Easystore external hard drive for $55. That’s a whopping half off the asking price. Today’s deal isn’t quite as good on per gigabyte pricing as the 4TB hard drive we saw earlier in July, but it’s close.www.pcworld.com
Comments / 0