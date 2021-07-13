Save your stuff on the go with this 2TB portable hard drive for $55

Among the 15 million Americans who are full-time self employed, there are a lot of different setups and a lot of need for mobile office capabilities. Some people work better with a cluttered desk where they just happen to know where everything is. Some people prefer maximize desk space. Some people like to work in the same place every day. Some people like to move around. What most people can agree on, however, is that you can never have enough screen space for all the tabs you have to jump between while working.