Air quality health advisory for Plumas & Sierra Counties due to smoke

The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District and the Plumas County Public Health Agency are extending and expanding the current joint Air Quality Health Advisory to notify the public of the possibility of poor air quality conditions resulting from the Beckwourth Complex Fire in addition to other wildfires in northern California. Smoke from the Beckwourth is mainly expected to travel northeast, impacting the Frenchman Lake and Dixie Valley areas. Chilcoot, Vinton, Lake Davis, Portola and surrounding communities may also experience smoky conditions at times. In addition, there is the potential for wind shifts to carry smoke to other parts of Plumas County from the Beckwourth and several other regional wildfires. Air quality is expected to vary greatly depending on fire behavior and weather conditions, with smoke settling in low areas at night and in the early mornings as long as these fires are active.