Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plumas County, CA

Air quality health advisory for Plumas & Sierra Counties due to smoke

By YubaNet
YubaNet
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District and the Plumas County Public Health Agency are extending and expanding the current joint Air Quality Health Advisory to notify the public of the possibility of poor air quality conditions resulting from the Beckwourth Complex Fire in addition to other wildfires in northern California. Smoke from the Beckwourth is mainly expected to travel northeast, impacting the Frenchman Lake and Dixie Valley areas. Chilcoot, Vinton, Lake Davis, Portola and surrounding communities may also experience smoky conditions at times. In addition, there is the potential for wind shifts to carry smoke to other parts of Plumas County from the Beckwourth and several other regional wildfires. Air quality is expected to vary greatly depending on fire behavior and weather conditions, with smoke settling in low areas at night and in the early mornings as long as these fires are active.

yubanet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckwourth, CA
State
California State
City
Truckee, CA
Plumas County, CA
Government
Plumas County, CA
Health
County
Plumas County, CA
City
Portola, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Portola, CA
Government
Beckwourth, CA
Government
City
Chilcoot, CA
City
Vinton, CA
City
Grass Valley, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioner#Asthma#Plumas Sierra Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Heart Disease
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Fauci: 'We're going in the wrong direction' on Covid-19 cases

(CNN) — Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the US is "going in the wrong direction" as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, particularly among unvaccinated Americans. "If you look at the inflection of the curve of new cases and, as you said in the run-in to this...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Jackie Mason, one of the last borscht belt comedians, dies at 93

Jackie Mason, the sometimes-controversial standup comedian who unapologetically embraced Jewish themes and political incorrectness, achieving a national profile through a series of successful one-man shows on Broadway without substantial work in film or television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 93. Close friend and family spokesman Raoul Felder confirmed his...
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian troops surrounded parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and virus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night, shouting with joy, honking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy