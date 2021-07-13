Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Woody’s Bar-B-Q® Launches Celebrate Kindness Promotion for Kids

By Woody's Bar-B-Q
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassic Southern BBQ Chain Hosts Contests Where Patrons 10 & Under Can Submit 10 Acts of Kindness for a Chance to Win Prizes at Participating Locations July 15-September 18. July 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // Jacksonville, Fl. - In addition to its extensive menu of slow-smoked meats, comfort food sides and decadent desserts, Florida-based Woody’s Bar-B-Q has built a solid reputation among its fanbase for the delivery of excellent customer service over the last 41 years. The classic Southern BBQ chain looks to extend that spirit of service to others with a new promotion deemed “Celebrate Kindness” for its pint-sized patrons. Between July 15 and September 18, kids 10 and under can jot down 10 acts of kindness they’ve demonstrated over the summer on a contest form and return them to a participating Woody’s Bar-B-Q location. Winners will be drawn at random on September 30, 2021. First prize includes tickets for four to Universal Studios - Orlando (good through December 2022) and second prize is a $100 Q card - good for food or merchandise at any Woody’s Bar-B-Q location.

