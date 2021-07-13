810 Billiards & Bowling Set to Strike with a High-Value Franchise Proposition
Emerging brand 810 Billiards & Bowling is on the move and ready to make its mark as an upscale eatertainment concept and one-of-a-kind franchise opportunity. South Carolina-based 810—a nod to eight-ball billiards and 10-pin bowling— has expanded its presence into Arizona with a new venue in Phoenix and the brand’s first franchise location in Chandler, Arizona, paving the way for more nationwide growth.www.franchising.com
