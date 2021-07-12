Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Industry News: Box Office, Kristen Stewart, Addison Rae and More!

By Entertainment News
940wfaw.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASYMMETRICAL RECOVERY FOR B.O.? Forecasters are predicting that the global entertainment business is in the middle of an “asymmetrical” recovery from COVID, citing figures at the box office. PricewaterhouseCoopers surveyed 14 sectors across 53 territories, and said theatrical receipts will total $45.2 billion in 2024, marking its return to normalcy. In 2020, the total tally was $13 billion. PwC predicts annual growth of 5% through 2025, when overall entertainment and media revenue will reach $2.6 trillion.

940wfaw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Zendaya
Person
Pablo Larrain
Person
Addison Rae
Person
Timothee Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industry News#Box Office#Covid#Pricewaterhousecoopers#Pwc#Kristen Stewart S#Ufc#Ar Content#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Matt Damon says he worries new drama Stillwater is being mis-marketed as a Liam Neeson-style thriller

Matt Damon has said that he “worries” about his new film Stillwater being potentially mis-marketed as a Taken-style thriller.Stillwater is the latest drama from Spotlight director Tom McCarthy, and sees Damon play Bill Baker, a “roughneck from Oklahoma” who tries to exonerate his daughter from a murder charge while she is imprisoned in France. Damon discussed the film on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. Maron introduced the film by saying: “When my producer told me about the movie, and what it’s about, it’s a guy who goes to save his daughter, I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be a franchise thing?”“That’s...
CelebritiesElle

Addison Rae Is Ready to Prove You Wrong

Addison Rae Easterling is really famous—and always knew she’d appear onscreen. Growing up in a constellation of small Southern towns, the 20-year-old thought a career in broadcast journalism would be just the ticket. But after three months at Louisiana State University, Easterling found TikTok, a social medium she took to immediately, attracting a mind-boggling follower count (82 million thus far) with her lip-sync videos. It wasn’t long before she was off to L.A.
Moviesdexerto.com

Addison Rae hits back at criticism over acting debut in ‘He’s All That’

Addison Rae Easterling is making the shift from TikTok star to actress — but not everyone is enthused about her upcoming starring role in a remake of a 90’s classic. Addison Rae is one of the most popular faces on TikTok right now. Boasting over 80 million followers, the influencer has also launched her own makeup line, appeared on The Tonight Show and is even starring in the upcoming film ‘He’s All That.’
Moviesmxdwn.com

‘Dune’ Headlines the Wide Variety of Films at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

The beautiful Italian city of Venice is celebrating this September with the 78th edition of its world-famous film festival. The line-up for this year’s edition has something special for lovers of every movie genre. The Venice Film Festival will be the stage for the world premiere of the long-awaited Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand of God, and Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers among many others.
MoviesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

‘Spencer,’ ‘The Last Duel’ set for Venice Film Festival

The Venice International Film Festival unveiled a starry lineup of world premieres for September — including Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, and Ridley Scott’s medieval drama “The Last Duel,” featuring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver. The oldest film festival in the world is kicking...
Moviesthefilmstage.com

First Trailer for Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter Finds Oscar Isaac Gambling Away

If Léa Seydoux was the queen of Cannes, Oscar Isaac is the king of Venice. Along with Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and some episodes of his Bergman remake, the HBO series Scenes From a Marriage, he’s leading Paul Schrader’s highly-anticipated First Reformed follow-up The Card Counter, which will also premiere at Venice. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to see it either, as it’ll arrive in theaters on September 10, and Focus Features have released the first trailer.
MoviesMiami Herald

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ made Henry Golding a star. Now he’s showing Hollywood everything he can do

In 2018, Henry Golding became an overnight sensation thanks to the runaway success of Jon M. Chu's "Crazy Rich Asians." In the three years since, the 34-year-old Malaysian British actor hasn't slowed down, having collaborated with Paul Feig twice (in 2018's "A Simple Favor" and 2019's "Last Christmas"), holding his own alongside an ensemble cast including Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant in Guy Ritchie's "The Gentlemen" and adding action star to his resume with the just released spinoff "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins." All that and it feels like he's only begun to show the full spectrum of his range.
Moviesimdb.com

Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana biopic to screen at Venice film festival

Spencer, telling the story of Diana and Charles’s bitter divorce, will battle for the Golden Lion in September alongside the latest by Pedro Almodóvar. The story of Diana, Princess of Wales’s agonies over divorcing Prince Charles will do battle with an adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s The Lost Daughter and The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion’s long-awaited return to the big screen, for the Golden Lion at the Venice film festival.
Moviesrock947.com

Jane Campion, Kristen Stewart’s turn as Diana headline Venice film fest

MILAN (Reuters) – Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog”, Pedro Almodovar’s “Parallel Mothers” and Kristen Stewart’s turn as Princess Diana in “Spencer” are among the titles vying for the top prize at this year’s Venice film festival, which runs Sept. 1-11. The world’s oldest film festival, regarded as a showcase for Oscar contenders as awards season approaches, hopes to welcome back Hollywood celebrities this year after a scaled-down 2020 edition.
Movieslwlies.com

Jane Campion, Paul Schrader head up Venice Film Festival 2021 line-up

They’ll be joined by big names and exciting new talent, including Pedro Almodóvar, Ana Lily Amirpour and Pablo Larraín. With a successful Cannes still glimmering in our rearview mirror, the Venice Film Festival is now very visible on the horizon. Venice went ahead in a slightly scaled back version in 2021, but this year, they – as with Cannes – are drawing on the mega logjam of arthouse gems that have been held back in the hope of receiving a glitzy premiere at one of the major festivals.
MoviesShowbiz411

Venice Film Festival Sticks to 50 Percent Capacity, Welcomes Penelope Cruz, Oscar Isaac, Benedict Cumberbatch, Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Venice Film Festival is keeping their capacity level to 50 % in theaters. But those people who get in will get to see Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directing debut, and stars like Oscar Isaac, Penelope Cruz, and Benedict Cumberbatch. The whole festival should be dedicated to Oscar Isaac, he’s in five different entries including Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter,” which I really want to see.
Musicpapermag.com

Addison Rae Is Working With Charli XCX on New Music

Addison Rae, TikTok's highest-paid user, has her sights set on pop stardom. Rae also detailed her songwriting process and how she's improving as a musician. "I've been songwriting a lot more, and learning more about production and the more intricate parts of music, instead of just performing," she said. "I have four songs right now that are ready and I'm really excited to share."
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Lindsay Lohan And The Parent Trap Director Share Sweet Exchange As The Film Celebrates Anniversary

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Lindsay Lohan’s first movie ever had audiences double-taking with 1998's The Parent Trap. The Disney film that served as a modern remake for the 1961 movie starring Hayley Mills will surpass its 23rd anniversary this week and with that, heads into its silver anniversary in 2023. And after all this time, the director and Lohan are still celebrating their love for the film.
Moviesdexerto.com

Watch Addison Rae star in new trailer for ‘He’s All That’ movie

Netflix has released a new trailer of TikTok sensation Addison Rae’s upcoming movie ‘He’s All That’ which is set to release in August. Since Addison Rae blew up on TikTok, the star has found herself taking on a huge array of new projects, including the start of a music career with her debut single ‘Obsessed.’
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas Comedy ‘Official Competition’ Drops First Teaser Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas are Spain’s biggest Hollywood names, and Pedro Almodovar’s most frequent stars, but – extraordinary as it may seem – to date, they’ve had just two minutes on screen together, in the opening scene of 2013’s “I’m So Excited.” In comedy “Official Competition,” a frontrunner for Venice selection next Monday, they get to share the screen for the whole of the film. If a teaser trailer, released Thursday, is anything to go by, however, for their characters at least it doesn’t look like a comfortable experience at all. Produced by The Mediapro Studio, with RTVE, TV3 and Orange...
MoviesEffingham Radio

Industry News: Amy Adams, Jason Momoa, Venice and More!

2021 TORONTO FILM FESTIVAL TO OPEN WITH DEAR EVAN HANSEN: The 2021 Toronto Film Festival, which will run September 9-18, will open with the Amy Adams and Julianne Moore-toplined Dear Evan Hansen, from Stephen Chbosky, and close with the Zhang Yimou-directed One Second. JASON MOMOA & CHRIS SHARMA SERIES ORDERED...

Comments / 0

Community Policy