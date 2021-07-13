The Criterion Channel is the best streaming service you probably don’t have
The Criterion Channel is the holy grail streaming service for those that love to feel like a smug little bitch when logging their Letterboxd films. The condescending “this is the best blah blah blah you’ve probably never heard of” editorial angle makes me feel queasy. I don’t want you to think that I consider myself to be some master of the dark web that’s unearthed some Golden Idol streaming service. The Criterion Channel is the dog’s bollocks in the US — I just don’t think it’s got the hold that it should in Australia.thebrag.com
