With the 69th pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Columbus Blue Jackets have selected Stanislav Svozil from Kometa Brno of the Czech Extraliga. The young Czech defender dominated the Czech Junior Leagues and was promoted to the Czech Extraliga at the age of 16 years old. The fact that he is a quick, above-average skater allows him to play both ends of the ice well. With a strong hockey IQ, along with a superb vision, he has all the tools necessary to play at the NHL level. His first-round selection shouldn’t come as a surprise.