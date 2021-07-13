VINCENT L. TRIGGS
LAURENS — Vincent L. Triggs, age 95, of Urbandale, formerly of Laurens, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Powers Funeral Home — Sacred Heart Chapel in Laurens, Iowa, with Pastor Randy Ehrhardt and Pastor Rita Cordell officiating. Masonic Services will be conducted during the funeral service. Burial will be in Laurens Cemetery, near Laurens, Iowa, with military rites by the Laurens V.F.W. Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Powers Funeral Home — Sacred Heart Chapel in Laurens, Iowa.www.messengernews.net
