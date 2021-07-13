Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

S.Africa's looters leave stripped shelves and the question: 'Why?'

By Phill Magakoe, -, Emmanuel Croset, Michelle GUMEDE and Maryke VERMAAK
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jUk7w_0avcdKkf00
Stripped: A convenience store at a fuel station in Soweto /AFP

The burglar alarm shrieked endlessly inside the Soweto clothing store.

No-one paid it any attention: there was nothing left to loot.

A mob had casually stripped the popular store bare, leaving nothing but broken mannequins, hangers and empty shoe boxes, strewn across the floor among debris and rocks.

At a children's store next door, the only item left was a clothing poster. At a laundry, there was just an old sign that read: "No cheques. No credit. No cash refund." Nearby, a cash machine had been ripped from the wall and lay open without a bank note in sight.

Diepkloof Square mall in Soweto is just one of many shopping centres, factories and warehouses around Johannesburg and South Africa's southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) that have been ransacked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h81pQ_0avcdKkf00
Troops walk past the remains of an automated teller machine (ATM) in the Diepkloof Square mall in Soweto /AFP

The violence and looting started on Friday, a day after former president Jacob Zuma started serving a 15-month jail term for contempt of the country's highest court.

At the nearby Meadowlands mall, where 10 people died on Monday during a looting stampede, a metal shutter was sprayed with the words "Free Zuma."

- Opportunity -

But the sign may have had very little connection with the pillaging itself.

Several looters who spoke to AFP said they had got caught up in the rush to grab consumer goods for free, or the chance to ease a life blighted by poverty -- and no-one was around to stop them.

"I'm really not concerned about Zuma. He is a corrupt old man that deserves to be in jail," said 30-year-old man who works at a car wash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQ1Fq_0avcdKkf00
Suspected looters carry goods from the Game Warehouse in Durban /AFP

He admitted to "taking things from the shop for my mum" -- stainless-steel pots, meat and groceries.

"The Zulus in KZN can fight for him (Zuma) -- for us, it's about poverty and unemployment," he said, taking a nervous glance for any security patrols in the streets.

"We went to take things when we saw that others were vandalising and nothing was being done to (stop) them," said Karabo Mokone, a 24-year-old woman.

She said she just took what she could find in the commotion and would sell what she did not use -- "and make some money, because I am unemployed, as you can see," pointing at her old jeans and wornout sneakers.

Standing across the road from the mall, she watched soldiers moving into a parking lot, and munched on sweets and potato crisps she had looted from a shop.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a nationwide speech on Monday, lashed the looters and said he was sending in troops to "restore order."

But, for 20-year-old George Litle, "the president must understand we are hungry -- we go to school but we don't have jobs".

- 'Where do I start?' -

Business owners are devastated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49LxwX_0avcdKkf00
Loss: Thandie Johnson weeps inside her looted store at the Diepkloof shopping mall /AFP

Thandie Johnson, 55, broke down, sobbing uncontrollably, after she saw what was left of her party accessories shop at the Diepkloof mall.

"Why? Why? Can somebody tell me why?" she asked, walking through the remnants of shelves and empty boxes.

"I don't know what to do," she said.

She had put all her savings into the business.

"I've got nothing, no pension money, nothing. So where do I start?"

Godfrey Ratabane's liquor store, a stone's-throw away from Diepkloof, had surprisingly been spared despite a ban on booze sales imposed as part of the coronavirus restrictions.

But he was worried that his store could be next on target.

"I'm trying to get the police to help me move my stock from here to my house in Fourways," an up-market suburb of Johannesburg, he said.

mgu-mv-sn/ri

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Zuma
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Looters#Kzn#Zulus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment
Place
Africa
News Break
Cars
Country
South Africa
Related
Societyyr.media

The Reason Behind the Riots in South Africa

South Africa has a strong history of hosting hostility and apprehension– mainly because of racism (that is still present) from colonialism. To challenge policies and systems of segregation in South Africa, the anti-apartheid movement was birthed. The movement, led by Nelson Mandela who eventually became South Africa’s President, instilled hope in the leadership and systems of the region thereafter. Unfortunately, the purity of the leadership was not upheld during the reign of Jacob Zuma. The legal repercussions he is now facing are what is partly responsible for the riots currently happening in South Africa.
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

S.Africa hikes troop deployment against looters as death toll rises to 117

The death toll in South Africa's unrest rose to 117 on Thursday, as the country called up its army reserves in a bid to quell looting that has stoked fears of shortages and dealt a crippling economic blow. The acting minister in the presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, told reporters that Johannesburg, South Africa's economic capital, was now "relatively calm" while the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) -- the epicentre of the violence -- "remains volatile." Defence, security and police ministers and top army generals were dispatched to KZN to assess the situation and oversee the expanded deployment of security forces. On Wednesday, the government said it would call out around 25,000 troops to tackle the emergency -- 10 times the number that it initially deployed and equivalent to about a third of the country's active military personnel.
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

S.Africa calls up army reserves in bid to crush looting

South Africa mustered its army reserves on Thursday in a bid to quell looting that has ravaged supplies of food and other essentials and dealt a crippling blow to its economy. "All reserve members are to report for duty at first light tomorrow morning 15 July 2021 at their respective units," army chief Lieutenant-General Lawrence Mbatha said in orders issued overnight as the unrest entered its sixth day. Soldiers should "report ready with their necessary equipment," the defence ministry said in a statement. On Wednesday, the government said it would call out around 25,000 troops to tackle the emergency -- 10 times the number that it initially deployed.
AfricaInternational Business Times

Corruption Trial Of S.Africa's Zuma To Resume August 10

Jacob Zuma's long-running corruption trial will resume on August 10, a South African judge ruled on Tuesday after the ex-president sought to have the case postponed because of the pandemic and recent unrest. The order marks a victory for Zuma, who is serving a 15-month jail term for contempt of...
AfricaPosted by
AFP

Vigilantism grows in S.Africa as citizens tackle unrest

Armed community members and vigilante groups have stepped in to tackle unrest in South Africa, taking matters into their own hands and sometimes stoking violence as security forces struggle to restore order. Understaffed and heavily reliant on private security companies, the police was rapidly overwhelmed when riots and looting first flared last week in the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), sparked by the jailing of graft-accused former president Jacob Zuma. Thousands of soldiers were deployed to provide reinforcements as the violence spread to Johannesburg, the country's financial hub. But with tensions still high in parts of KZN and a toll of over 100, some worried citizens have taken up arms to protect their communities and their property.
Africamix929.com

S.Africa lets jailed ex-president Zuma attend brother’s funeral

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma, in jail for contempt of court, has been granted compassionate leave for one day to attend the funeral of his younger brother on Thursday, prison authorities said. Zuma has been incarcerated at Estcourt prison since handing himself over to authorities...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

S.Africa's Massmart says 41 stores looted, four sites set ablaze

JOHANNESBURG, July 16 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Massmart said on Friday protesters had looted 41 of its stores and two of its distribution centres, with four sites suffering significant damage from arson, in some of the country’s worst unrest in years. “The full extent of the damage is still being...
ProtestsTelegraph

Rioters target HIV drugs factory in week of South African violence

As South Africans come to terms with a week of deadly riots that killed more than 300 people, a clearer picture is emerging of the utter devastation wrought on the country’s healthcare system. Hundreds of health facilities — general practices, pharmacies, blood banks, kidney dialysis centres and life-saving drugs factories...
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

South Africa’s vaccination drive regains pace after unrest

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign is regaining momentum after being disrupted earlier this month by a week of riots sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma, the country’s acting health minister said Friday. At least 120 pharmacies, including 71 that were vaccination sites, were damaged and...
AfricaKeene Sentinel

Deadly riots in South Africa are a 'huge tremor' for Africa's most renowned liberation party

CAPE TOWN — When Cyril Ramaphosa took the helm of the African National Congress, Africa’s most storied political party and the inheritance of Nelson Mandela and South Africa’s liberation legacy, he promised to reverse the misrule, marked by corruption and inequality, that had allowed deep race and class divides to fester more than two decades into Black-majority rule.
Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

South African president confident country back on track after riots

Johannesburg — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday night to assure citizens and the international community that the government has the country firmly under control. The speech comes at the end of a week of taking stock after two of the country's provinces were rocked by...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

S.Africa's Ramaphosa deploys troops after 10 killed in 'rare' unrest

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said the deadly unrest gripping the country is unprecedented in post-apartheid South Africa as he deployed troops to help police crush the violence and looting sparked by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma. Soldiers were sent onto the streets of the country's two most densely populated provinces of Gauteng, which houses the country's economic hub Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma's home province. "Over the past few days and nights, there have been acts of public violence of a kind rarely seen in the history of our democracy," said Ramaphosa in a televised address to the nations, adding he was speaking with "a heavy heart". Overwhelmed police are facing mobs who have ransacked stores, carting away anything from crates of alcohol to beds, refrigerators and bath tubs.
AfricaPosted by
CNN

Shocking footage shows looting in South Africa

Soldiers and police struggled to restore order in parts of South Africa after dozens of people were killed in the worst violence and looting the country has seen in decades. CNN’s David McKenzie reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy